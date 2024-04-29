Heritage god roll - Destiny 2 Pick up Heritage, one of the best slug Shotguns in Destiny 2, and enjoy a beast that can shred through a boss' health.

As far as Pinpoint Slug Frame Shotguns go, you can’t do much better than a Heritage god roll. This is one of the best weapons in Destiny 2, thanks in part to its frame, but also the fact it sits in the Kinetic slot and can be crafted. This leaves you open to use a nice Primary weapon in the Energy slot, which should let you capitalize on various subclass verbs. Here the Heritage god rolls you want to craft.

How to get Heritage

Heritage is available from the Deep Stone Crypt raid. It is a drop from the Atraks-1 and Taniks, Reborn boss fights. If you’ve already received a drop, you can purchase a red border version of the gun from the chest after Taniks, the Abomination once a week. This is a great way to secure a crafted version, which lets you create your own god roll.

PvE – Heritage god roll

Heritage is a Shotgun that is often touted as one of the best boss DPS weapons in the game, and for good reason. This god roll will look to capitalize on its raw damage output by focusing on increasing the damage across as many shells as possible.

Heritage god roll - PvE Barrel Fluted Barrel (Stability +5, Handling +15) Magazine Tactical Mag (Magazine +1, Reload Speed +10, Stability +5) Perk 1 Reconstruction (This weapon slowly reloads itself over time, up to double capacity) Perk 2 Focused Fury (Dealing half of the magazine as precision damage grants this weapon bonus damage. The shot count resets whenever the weapon is reloaded or stowed) Origin Trait Bray Inheritance (Dealing damage regenerates a small amount of ability energy) Masterwork Handling (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Boss Spec

To start with, you don’t need much Range on this Shotgun. Every little bit of Range you give it is mainly useful in PvP, but you’re not using this for the Crucible. Instead, opt for Barrels and Magazines that improve its Handling and the number of rounds as you want to get it out and aimed at a boss as fast as possible during DPS phases.

Fluted Barrel ups the Handling stat by a decent margin while also improving Stability, which will help when you’ve got a ton of rounds to doll out. Tactical Mag then adds another round to the magazine, which will come into play with the main perks.

Reconstruction is one of the best perks in the game thanks to its passive reload ability. It will double how many rounds you have in the magazine, even taking into account boosts from the Magazine perk. Most people would be tempted to get Recombination, which is great for a single shot that deals more damage, but the better option for boss DPS is Focused Fury. Landing half the mag as precision damage will boost the remaining rounds by 20 percent, which just edges out Recombination.

Now, this gets a bit tricky here because technically, Recombination will outclass Focused Fury for the first 12 shots you fire. It’s only the 13th and 14th shots where Focused Fury takes the lead. This means that if the damage phase does not last long enough to reach those numbers, then Recombination is better.

The big caveat here is that you must enter the damage phase with a full stack of Recombination in order for it to compete (and even then, only for the first 12 shots). To put it another way, if you enter a damage phase with one stack of Recombination, Focused Fury will out-damage it on the 8th shot.

PvP – Heritage god roll

Though Heritage will see a lot of use in PvE, it does have a few great options when it comes to a PvP god roll.

Heritage god roll - PvP Barrel Hammer-Forged Rifling (Range +10) Magazine Accurized Rounds (Range +10) Perk 1 Slideshot (Sliding partially reloads this weapon’s magazine and temporarily boosts range and stability) Perk 2 Moving Target (Increased movement speed and target acquisition when moving while aiming down sights) Origin Trait Bray Inheritance (Dealing damage regenerates a small amount of ability energy) Masterwork Handling (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Sprint Grip (Temporarily increases this weapon’s ready speed and aim down sights speed after sprinting)

This Heritage god roll is all about boosting the Range stat and maximising your ADS speed and target acquisition. To that end, start with Hammer-Forged Rifling and Accurized Rounds for a collective 20-point boost to Range.

Next, Slideshot will boost the Range by 20 points when you slide, maxing this thing out. It will also increase your Stability by a good margin as well. Throw on Moving Target as well, which will help bump up your Target Acquisition when you ADS, which you’ll likely do instantly after sliding.

You might be tempting to opt for Moving Target for the added ADS speed, but Spring Grip will cover you there. Because you need to sprint in order to slide, you’ll naturally be activating Sprint Grip. Go ahead and use a Handling Masterwork to up the aiming speed a bit more. Alternatively, look for Range in the event you get caught out unable to slide for the stat boost.

A god roll Heritage will cement itself in your Kinetic weapon slot in just about all content. This thing does a great job at knocking down foes in Crucible but it really shines in PvE where it can put Champions in the dirt and kicks bosses in the teeth. Take a look at our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for more god roll recommendations for various raid weapons.