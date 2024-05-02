Listen to the Apple (AAPL) Q2 2024 earnings call here Come and hear Tim Cook discuss how Apple performed in its second reporting period of 2024.

It’s a big day for earnings calls as Apple (AAPL) is set to report how it fared during its Q2 2024 earning period. The conference call is an opportunity for investors and interested parties to hear from management and executives about how one of the biggest companies in the world is performing and to gauge its goals for the coming quarters. You can listen to the Apple (AAPL) Q2 2024 earnings call below.

Apple (AAPL) Q2 2024 earnings call

The Apple (AAPL) Q2 2024 earnings call is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 2, 2024. You can listen to the conference call using the embedded Shacknews Twitch stream below or joining us directly over on Twitch. We’ll also have a VOD of the broadcast available over on our Shacknews VODs YouTube channel.

It’s been an interesting few months for Apple. Since its last earnings call where it beat EPS and revenue expectations, it launched the Sports app on iPhone, unveiled M3 chip editions of its MacBook Air laptops, and reportedly started exploring home robotics.

However, news also surfaced regarding Apple’s class-action lawsuit over Cook’s 2018 China sales comment. The company is also facing a few lawsuits including one regarding an alleged smartphone monopoly and the ongoing one between itself and Epic Games.

Today’s earnings report will offer a bit more insight into how the company has managed to perform despite the lawsuits. Be sure to check out our Finance page as we cover Apple’s (AAPL) Q2 2024 earnings report as well as many others.