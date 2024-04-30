Listen to the AMD Q1 2024 earnings call here Come and listen to the AMD Q1 2024 earnings call to hear how the company has performed and its plans for the future.

Today, AMD will be reporting on its earnings for Q1 2024. This report will be made via a conference call with leadership weighing in on how the company has performed over the first quarter of the year. As a leader in the PC hardware sphere and beyond, users and investors alike look to AMD for advancements in technology. As such, hearing how the company has performed is always useful.

AMD Q1 2024 earnings call

The AMD Q1 2024 earnings call will take place at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET on April 30, 2024. We will be streaming the conference call directly to our YouTube channel and you can tune in to hear the reports using the embedded video below. There will be a VOD available shortly after the livestream concludes.

While AMD beat revenue estimates with its Q4 2023 earnings, it issued revenue guidance for Q1 2024 below what analysts were expecting. This saw the stock steadily dropping in value in after-hours trading. Whether AMD beats its revenue guidance remains to be seen.

Outside of stock value and earnings, AMD announced its Radeon RX 7600 XT GPU at CES 2024, which released toward the end of January. Sales from this device should be taken into account with this reporting period.

Be sure to keep your eyes on our AMD topic page as we highlight important information from the company’s Q1 2024 earnings report. You can also check out our Finance page for more earnings report from this quarter (and previous).