Weekend Discussion - April 28, 2024

As Sunday comes to a close, let's reflect on the past two days with Weekend Discussion.
Sam Chandler
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

I love our little Sunday tradition of watching Simon solve sudoku.

Remember The Urbz?

The 2000s were a wild time for gaming.

Get your spoils!

I need to farm up a good supply of Spoils of Conquest before The Final Shape arrives.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

Never enter tussle with an Aussie.

Lance chews Mark up and spits him out.

The Boondocks was so good

Might have to see if I can locate the episodes anywhere.

Raised by flies

Now show me wolves.

It's a baby kookaburra!

So cute.

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

Here are some Shacknews articles from this week

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for another beautiful weekend. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Want to help out Shacknews in other ways? Then check out Shackpets on iOS or Android! It's completely free! My baby ginger boy turned seven just the other day! Look how little he was! Oh, I love him so much.

Sam's ginger cat Rad looking at the camera

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. You should also let us know how you go with guessing today's highest valuation on Bubbletron!

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can message him on X: @SamuelChandler 

