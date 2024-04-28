Weekend Discussion - April 28, 2024

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

I love our little Sunday tradition of watching Simon solve sudoku.

Remember The Urbz?

The 2000s were a wild time for gaming.

Get your spoils!

I need to farm up a good supply of Spoils of Conquest before The Final Shape arrives.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

Never enter tussle with an Aussie.

I’m sorry I can’t he got trolled so hard and is so angry about it.



Oh my god I’m trying not to die laughing at this. Might be the funniest interaction I’ve seen on this platform.



I LOVE a good troll.



Back to watching Tokyo Vice 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/OabB4tYJZg — Nick Calandra (@nickjcal) April 25, 2024

Lance chews Mark up and spits him out.

The Boondocks was so good

Might have to see if I can locate the episodes anywhere.

Raised by flies

sometimes it’s a good app pic.twitter.com/bk3x0HDIWq — rachel (@rachelmillman) April 24, 2024

Now show me wolves.

It's a baby kookaburra!

This baby Kookaburra

pic.twitter.com/BhWWDCBZBd — Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) April 24, 2024

So cute.

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

Here are some Shacknews articles from this week

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for another beautiful weekend. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Want to help out Shacknews in other ways? Then check out Shackpets on iOS or Android! It's completely free! My baby ginger boy turned seven just the other day! Look how little he was! Oh, I love him so much.

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. You should also let us know how you go with guessing today's highest valuation on Bubbletron!