All sunset weapons - Destiny 2 Every single sunset weapon in Destiny 2 that may see a sunrise with The Final Shape.

Though there are a lot of weapons in Destiny 2, many have been sunset over the years. As we head toward the release of The Final Shape, Bungie revealed that the weapons that are sunset would be available to use once more. There are a lot of currently sunset weapons in Destiny 2 and you can find them all listed below.

All sunset weapons

With the release of Beyond Light, Bungie implemented item sunsetting. A piece of gear would only be effective and usable during the year it was released after which players would no longer be able to infuse it up to the current Power level. The devs decided to stop this after player pushback, but weapons that were already sunset remained so.



Source: Shacknews

Cut to April 25, 2024, and Bungie announced that all previously sunset weapons would be unsunset with the release of The Final Shape. Any weapons that players had in their vaults will become available once more for infusion and as such can be used in content where Power is enabled.

The following is a collection of all currently sunset weapons in Destiny 2. This should give players a good understanding of exactly how many weapons were made obsolete and the number that will be returning with The Final Shape. It’s important to note that though they will be unsunset, they might not be dropping immediately. Bungie will be updating these weapons with new perks and Origin Traits and looking at where to implement them as rewards.

In addition to this, some of these sunset weapons have been released multiple times. Some have been reissued and sunset again, while fewer still have been reissued and remain in the game as viable options. A few of these have even made their way into the Onslaught loot pool. More still have been released alongside seasonal weapons, are available in Exotic missions, and even as world drops.

A lot of these have random rolls, which means they cannot be pulled from Collections. However, there are several from the early days of Destiny 2 when guns did not have random rolls that can be reclaimed. There are also some powerful weapons (like the previous Pinnacle weapons) that can be pulled directly from Collections and theoretically used when The Final Shape releases.

Auto Rifles

Origin Story

Halfdan-D (Red War)

Scathelocke

Ghost Primus

The Forward Path

Duty Bound

The Doubt

Foregone Conclusion

BrayTech Winter Wolf

Ether Doctor

Hazard of the Cast

Breakneck

Gahlran’s Right Hand

Jiangshi AR4

Perseverance

Solemn Hymn

Uriel’s Gift

Valakadyn

Prosecturo

The Number

Positive Outlook

Null Calamity

Kibou AR3

Mistfit

The Ringing Nail

Galliard-42 NX7568

Steelfeather Repeater

Scout Rifles

Nameless Midnight

Does Not Compute

Frontier Justice

Call to Server

Song of Justice IV

Garden Progeny 1

The Dream

Telemachus-C

Niflheim Frost

Wrong Side f Right

Talons of the Eagle

Randy’s Throwing Knife

Imperative

Tango-45

Manannan SR4

Black Scorpion-4sr

Tone Patrol

Seven-Six-Five

Conspirator

The End

Pleiades Corrector

Eternal Blazon

Metronome-52

Bacuna SR4

BrayTech RMP Mk. II

The Cut and Run

Distant Reloation

Tango-45 XK5094

No Feelings

Oxygen SR3

Calusea Noblesse

Patron of Lost Causes

Pulse Rifles

Nightshade

Disrespectful Stare

Eystein-D

Lincoln Green

Relentless

Three Graves

Machina Dei 4

Battle Scar

Go Figure

Blast Furnace

Redrix’s Claymore

Redrix’s Broardsword

Bygones

Last Perdition

Cadenza-43

Swift Ride

Agenda 5

Inaugural Address

Impromptu-49

Infinite Paths 8

Argona PR4

Right Side of Wrong

Claws of the Wolf

Horror’s Least

Swift Ride XE8375

Outlast

Adhortative

Hand Cannons

Better Devils

Pribina-D

The Old Fashioned

Bad News

Midnight Coup

Judgment

The Steady Hand

Dire Promise

Living Memory

West of Sunfall 7

F.A.

Service Revolver

Ten Paces

Duke Mk. 44

Warden’s Law

Bad News XF4354

Spare Rations

Austringer

Rose

Jack Queen King 3

Minuet-42

Annual Skate

Shattered Peace

Nature of the Beast

Thin Line

Kindred Orchid

Trust

Optative

Luna’s Howl

Not Forgotten

Submachine Guns

The Showrunner

Antiope-D

Adjudicator

New City

Atalanta-D

The Conqueror 2

Hard Truths

Trackless Waste

Pillager

Atalanta-D XG1992

Exit Strategy

Resonance-42

Red Mamba

Foggy Notion

Out of Options

Death Adder

Mob Justice

Sol Pariah 6

The Quickstep

Bad Reputation

Breath of the Dragon

The Hero’s Burden

Bug-Out Bag

The Recluse

CALUS Mini-Tool

Subjunctive

Sidearms

Minimum Distance

Enigma’s Draw

Vertical Orbit QSm

Last of the Legion

Smuggler’s Word

The Last Dance

Urchin-3si

Dead Man Walking

Last Hope

The Rattler

Eulogy SI4

Traveler’s Judgment 5

18 Kelvins

Anonymous Autumn

Death by Scorn

Vestian Dynasty

Translation Theory

Dead Man Walking XX7463

Drang (Baroque)

Breachlight

Buzzard

Bows

No Turning Back

The Spiteful Fang

Subtle Calamity

Hush

Shotguns

Hawthorne’s Field-Forged Shotgun

Baligant

Deadpan Delivery

Retrofuturist

Somerled-D

Good Bone Structure

First In, Last Out

A Sudden Death

Perfect Paradox

Zenith of Your Kind

Baligant XU7743

Imperial Decree

Threat Level

Emperor’s Courtesy

Dust Rock Blues

Parcel of Stardust

Last Man Standing

Gunnora’s Axe

Python

Grenade Launchers (breech-loaded)

Flash and Thunder

The Militia’s Birthright

The Mountaintop

Martyr’s Retribution

Fusion Rifles

Main Ingredient

Critical Sass

Erentil FR4

Cartesian Coordinate

Nox Exho III

Shock and Awae

The Wizened Rebuke

Conjecture TSc

Nox Veneris II

Elatha FR4

Tempered Dynamo

Proelium FR3

The Emperor’s Envy

Loaded Question

The Epicurean

Sniper Rifles

Shepherd’s Watch

Alone as a God

Persuader

Gentlemen Vagabond

Elegy-49

Veleda-D

Show of Force

A Single Clap

Widow’s Bite

Tatara Gaze

Show of Force XF4865

The Mornin’ Comes

Eye of Foresight

Silicon Neuroma

Belfry Bounty

Maestro-46

The Frigid Jackal

Dreaded Venture

Fate Cries Foul

The Long Goodbye

Sole Survivor

Beloved

Revoker

Swords

Steel Sybil Z-14

Quickfang

Eternity’s Edge

Crown-Splitter

Complex Solution

Negative Space

Unspoken Promise

It Stared Back

Traitor’s Fate

Double-Edged Answer

Future Safe 10

Hagakure

Stryker’s Sure-Hand

Just In Case

Goldtusk

Death’s Razor

Throne-Cleaver

Grenade Launchers

Wicked Sister

Play of the Game

Orthrus

Berenger’s Memory

The Day’s Fury

I Am Alive

Courageous Surrender

Through Fire and Flood

Terran Wind

Edge Transit

Acantha-D XK8434

Doomsday

Wendigo GL3

Rocket Launchers

Curtain Call

Morrigan-D

Hoosegow

Mos Epoch III

Blue Shift

Sins of the Past

Tiebreaker

Zenobia-D

Classical-42

Countess SA/2

Scipio-D

BrayTech Osprey

Roar of the Bear

Bellowing Giant

Hoosegow XE5837

Linear Fusion Rifles

Tarantula

Man o’ War

Crooked Fang-4fr

Line in the Sand

Komodo-4FR

Machine Guns

Hammerhead

21% Delirium

Fixed Odds

Bane of Sorrow

Edgewise

Temporal Clause

As you can see, there are almost 300 weapons that were sunset during those dark times in Destiny 2’s history. Many of these remained locked to 1600 Power, unable to be infused to higher levels and enjoyed by the players that worked hard to unlock them. While some were returned to the game with new craftable versions and better rolls, many haven’t seen the light of day in years. This is all set to change once The Final Shape arrives and Bungie reintroduces these back into the sandbox. Be sure to check out our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for assistance with Into the Light and the last expansion in the Light and Darkness saga.