All sunset weapons - Destiny 2
Every single sunset weapon in Destiny 2 that may see a sunrise with The Final Shape.
Though there are a lot of weapons in Destiny 2, many have been sunset over the years. As we head toward the release of The Final Shape, Bungie revealed that the weapons that are sunset would be available to use once more. There are a lot of currently sunset weapons in Destiny 2 and you can find them all listed below.
All sunset weapons
With the release of Beyond Light, Bungie implemented item sunsetting. A piece of gear would only be effective and usable during the year it was released after which players would no longer be able to infuse it up to the current Power level. The devs decided to stop this after player pushback, but weapons that were already sunset remained so.
Cut to April 25, 2024, and Bungie announced that all previously sunset weapons would be unsunset with the release of The Final Shape. Any weapons that players had in their vaults will become available once more for infusion and as such can be used in content where Power is enabled.
The following is a collection of all currently sunset weapons in Destiny 2. This should give players a good understanding of exactly how many weapons were made obsolete and the number that will be returning with The Final Shape. It’s important to note that though they will be unsunset, they might not be dropping immediately. Bungie will be updating these weapons with new perks and Origin Traits and looking at where to implement them as rewards.
In addition to this, some of these sunset weapons have been released multiple times. Some have been reissued and sunset again, while fewer still have been reissued and remain in the game as viable options. A few of these have even made their way into the Onslaught loot pool. More still have been released alongside seasonal weapons, are available in Exotic missions, and even as world drops.
A lot of these have random rolls, which means they cannot be pulled from Collections. However, there are several from the early days of Destiny 2 when guns did not have random rolls that can be reclaimed. There are also some powerful weapons (like the previous Pinnacle weapons) that can be pulled directly from Collections and theoretically used when The Final Shape releases.
Auto Rifles
- Origin Story
- Halfdan-D (Red War)
- Scathelocke
- Ghost Primus
- The Forward Path
- Duty Bound
- The Doubt
- Foregone Conclusion
- BrayTech Winter Wolf
- Ether Doctor
- Hazard of the Cast
- Breakneck
- Gahlran’s Right Hand
- Jiangshi AR4
- Perseverance
- Solemn Hymn
- Uriel’s Gift
- Valakadyn
- Prosecturo
- The Number
- Positive Outlook
- Null Calamity
- Kibou AR3
- Mistfit
- The Ringing Nail
- Galliard-42 NX7568
- Steelfeather Repeater
Scout Rifles
- Nameless Midnight
- Does Not Compute
- Frontier Justice
- Call to Server
- Song of Justice IV
- Garden Progeny 1
- The Dream
- Telemachus-C
- Niflheim Frost
- Wrong Side f Right
- Talons of the Eagle
- Randy’s Throwing Knife
- Imperative
- Tango-45
- Manannan SR4
- Black Scorpion-4sr
- Tone Patrol
- Seven-Six-Five
- Conspirator
- The End
- Pleiades Corrector
- Eternal Blazon
- Metronome-52
- Bacuna SR4
- BrayTech RMP Mk. II
- The Cut and Run
- Distant Reloation
- Tango-45 XK5094
- No Feelings
- Oxygen SR3
- Calusea Noblesse
- Patron of Lost Causes
Pulse Rifles
- Nightshade
- Disrespectful Stare
- Eystein-D
- Lincoln Green
- Relentless
- Three Graves
- Machina Dei 4
- Battle Scar
- Go Figure
- Blast Furnace
- Redrix’s Claymore
- Redrix’s Broardsword
- Bygones
- Last Perdition
- Cadenza-43
- Swift Ride
- Agenda 5
- Inaugural Address
- Impromptu-49
- Infinite Paths 8
- Argona PR4
- Right Side of Wrong
- Claws of the Wolf
- Horror’s Least
- Swift Ride XE8375
- Outlast
- Adhortative
Hand Cannons
- Better Devils
- Pribina-D
- The Old Fashioned
- Bad News
- Midnight Coup
- Judgment
- The Steady Hand
- Dire Promise
- Living Memory
- West of Sunfall 7
- F.A.
- Service Revolver
- Ten Paces
- Duke Mk. 44
- Warden’s Law
- Bad News XF4354
- Spare Rations
- Austringer
- Rose
- Jack Queen King 3
- Minuet-42
- Annual Skate
- Shattered Peace
- Nature of the Beast
- 0.1
- Thin Line
- Kindred Orchid
- Trust
- Optative
- Luna’s Howl
- Not Forgotten
Submachine Guns
- The Showrunner
- Antiope-D
- Adjudicator
- New City
- Atalanta-D
- The Conqueror 2
- Hard Truths
- Trackless Waste
- Pillager
- Atalanta-D XG1992
- Exit Strategy
- Resonance-42
- Red Mamba
- Foggy Notion
- Out of Options
- Death Adder
- Mob Justice
- Sol Pariah 6
- The Quickstep
- 0.1
- Bad Reputation
- Breath of the Dragon
- The Hero’s Burden
- Bug-Out Bag
- The Recluse
- CALUS Mini-Tool
- Subjunctive
Sidearms
- Minimum Distance
- Enigma’s Draw
- Vertical Orbit QSm
- Last of the Legion
- Smuggler’s Word
- The Last Dance
- Urchin-3si
- Dead Man Walking
- Last Hope
- The Rattler
- Eulogy SI4
- Traveler’s Judgment 5
- 18 Kelvins
- Anonymous Autumn
- Death by Scorn
- Vestian Dynasty
- Translation Theory
- Dead Man Walking XX7463
- Drang (Baroque)
- Breachlight
- Buzzard
Bows
- No Turning Back
- The Spiteful Fang
- Subtle Calamity
- Hush
Shotguns
- Hawthorne’s Field-Forged Shotgun
- Baligant
- Deadpan Delivery
- Retrofuturist
- Somerled-D
- Good Bone Structure
- First In, Last Out
- A Sudden Death
- Perfect Paradox
- Zenith of Your Kind
- Baligant XU7743
- Imperial Decree
- Threat Level
- Emperor’s Courtesy
- 0.1
- Dust Rock Blues
- Parcel of Stardust
- Last Man Standing
- Gunnora’s Axe
- Python
Grenade Launchers (breech-loaded)
- Flash and Thunder
- The Militia’s Birthright
- The Mountaintop
- Martyr’s Retribution
Fusion Rifles
- Main Ingredient
- Critical Sass
- Erentil FR4
- Cartesian Coordinate
- Nox Exho III
- Shock and Awae
- The Wizened Rebuke
- Conjecture TSc
- Nox Veneris II
- Elatha FR4
- Tempered Dynamo
- Proelium FR3
- The Emperor’s Envy
- Loaded Question
- The Epicurean
Sniper Rifles
- Shepherd’s Watch
- Alone as a God
- Persuader
- Gentlemen Vagabond
- Elegy-49
- Veleda-D
- Show of Force
- A Single Clap
- Widow’s Bite
- Tatara Gaze
- Show of Force XF4865
- The Mornin’ Comes
- Eye of Foresight
- Silicon Neuroma
- Belfry Bounty
- Maestro-46
- The Frigid Jackal
- 0.1
- Dreaded Venture
- Fate Cries Foul
- The Long Goodbye
- Sole Survivor
- Beloved
- Revoker
Swords
- Steel Sybil Z-14
- Quickfang
- Eternity’s Edge
- Crown-Splitter
- Complex Solution
- Negative Space
- Unspoken Promise
- It Stared Back
- Traitor’s Fate
- Double-Edged Answer
- Future Safe 10
- Hagakure
- Stryker’s Sure-Hand
- Just In Case
- Goldtusk
- Death’s Razor
- Throne-Cleaver
Grenade Launchers
- Wicked Sister
- Play of the Game
- Orthrus
- Berenger’s Memory
- The Day’s Fury
- I Am Alive
- Courageous Surrender
- Through Fire and Flood
- Terran Wind
- Edge Transit
- Acantha-D XK8434
- Doomsday
- Wendigo GL3
Rocket Launchers
- Curtain Call
- Morrigan-D
- Hoosegow
- Mos Epoch III
- Blue Shift
- Sins of the Past
- Tiebreaker
- Zenobia-D
- Classical-42
- Countess SA/2
- Scipio-D
- BrayTech Osprey
- Roar of the Bear
- Bellowing Giant
- Hoosegow XE5837
Linear Fusion Rifles
- Tarantula
- Man o’ War
- Crooked Fang-4fr
- Line in the Sand
- Komodo-4FR
Machine Guns
- Hammerhead
- 21% Delirium
- Fixed Odds
- Bane of Sorrow
- Edgewise
- Temporal Clause
As you can see, there are almost 300 weapons that were sunset during those dark times in Destiny 2’s history. Many of these remained locked to 1600 Power, unable to be infused to higher levels and enjoyed by the players that worked hard to unlock them. While some were returned to the game with new craftable versions and better rolls, many haven’t seen the light of day in years. This is all set to change once The Final Shape arrives and Bungie reintroduces these back into the sandbox. Be sure to check out our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for assistance with Into the Light and the last expansion in the Light and Darkness saga.
