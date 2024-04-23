Tesla (TSLA) intends to sell new cheaper vehicle models by the second half of 2025 The company laid out some details of its plans to produce affordable Tesla models next year.

Tesla released its Q1 2024 earnings results this week, and while the company was unable to hit its target metrics in key spots, it did lay out some details about plans for cheaper vehicle production pipelines coming next year. According to Tesla, it is in the process of updating its manufacturing lines and platforms to grow its vehicle volumes, which will allow it to produce new and more affordable models in the latter half of 2025.

Tesla discussed its plans for model production acceleration in a statement on its Q1 2024 earnings results. There, the company addressed plans for rolling out new models at more affordable prices:

We have updated our future vehicle line-up to accelerate the launch of new models ahead of our previously communicated start of production in the second half of 2025. These new vehicles, including more affordable models, will utilize aspects of the next generation platform as well as aspects of our current platforms, and will be able to be produced on the same manufacturing lines as our current vehicle line-up.

Tesla (TSLA) stock was up in after-hours trading following the release of its Q1 2024 earnings results.

Source: Google

The statement goes on to share how the changes in production and manufacturing platforms will be a give-and-take of cost reduction:

This update may result in achieving less cost reduction than previously expected but enables us to prudently grow our vehicle volumes in a more capex efficient manner during uncertain times. This would help us fully utilize our current expected maximum capacity of close to three million vehicles, enabling more than 50% growth over 2023 production before investing in new manufacturing lines.

Tesla didn’t do great in its Q1 2024 earnings results. The company missed revenue and EPS expectations, and its cash holdings dropped $2.5 billion during the quarter. That said, the company is still one of the standards of electric vehicles and its move to produce lower cost vehicles may prove to help it in the long run.

