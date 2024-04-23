Tesla's (TSLA) cash holdings dropped $2.5 billion during Q1 2024 Tesla cites an inventory increase as a leading factor behind the cash decrease.

Tesla’s (TSLA) Q1 2024 earnings report featured a plethora of information about the EV company’s first quarter of the fiscal year. This included the fact that Tesla’s cash holdings dropped by $2.5 billion this past quarter compared to last year.

It’s in Tesla’s Q1 2024 earnings release that we see the difference in Tesla’s cash on hand compared to the previous financial year. Tesla explains the cash drop and assures it has sufficient liquidity in a brief statement in the report.

Quarter-end cash, cash equivalents and investments in Q1 was $26.9B. The sequential decrease of $2.2B was a result of negative free cash flow of $2.5B, driven by an inventory increase of $2.7B and AI infrastructure capex of $1.0B in Q1.

We have sufficient liquidity to fund our product roadmap, long-term capacity expansion plans and other expenses. Furthermore, we will manage the business such that we maintain a strong balance sheet during this uncertain period.

Tesla (TSLA) stock saw a sharp leap in value after the close of markets and has been trading high since the publishing of its earnings report. It’s been a busy day for Tesla news, and Shacknews has everything that you need to know.