Nightdive Studios on common misconceptions of remastering 90s games & future projects

Nightdive's Larry Kuperman and Stephen Kick take a moment to talk to Shacknews about the studio's process.
Nightdive Studios has been busy working tirelessly on remakes and remasters of some of the best games of yesteryear. Fresh off the release of Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster, Director of Business Development Larry Kuperman and Head of Studio Stephen Kick took a moment to chat about Nightdive's work and what's next for the studio.

"For the last couple of years, we're getting approached now, which is a nice change of pace," Kick told Shacknews. "[Publishers] come to us with these high-profile projects and it's just a dream come true to be in the position where we can say, 'Yeah, we can do that and we can do it really well.'"

Nightdive is among the busiest game developers in the world when it comes to putting out remakes and remasters. The studio's work has been consistently good, whether it's Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster or Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion. That's part of the reason why the team was given the prestigious Do It For Shacknews award for 2023.

Kuperman and Kick also talked about the acquisition by Atari, bringing System Shock Remake to consoles, engaging in the remastering process with humans and not AI, growing as a studio without diluting Nightdive's successful process, and tackling the golden age of boomer shooters. For more interviews like this, check out Shacknews and Shacknews Interviews on YouTube.

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

