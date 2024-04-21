New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Palworld Strategy GuideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Palworld Strategy Guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Weekend Discussion - April 21, 2024

As Sunday comes to a close, let's reflect on the past two days with Weekend Discussion.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

Simon tackles a classic 9x9 sodoku except this time it's split into a 7x7 grid. How the heck does that work? You'll need to watch to see how!

Training in a commercial gym while obese

This bloke's journey is truly inspiring. Hopefully it encourages more people to get out there and get it done.

Not training for several months

On the other end of the spectrum we have some insight into what happens when you don't train for months on end. 

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

Why are they laughing?

It could be them next time.

The song is stuck in my head now

MUSHROOM MUSHROOM!

Jobs before computers?

Lots of talking. Lots of paper. Lots of driving.

Conan is a comedy genius

He's also got some excellent writers.

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

Here are some Shacknews articles from this week

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for another beautiful weekend. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Want to help out Shacknews in other ways? Then check out Shackpets on iOS or Android! It's completely free! You know what else is free? Taking a look at Bubbletron, our first game! See if you can get the daily highest valuation.

Sam's ginger cat Rad loafing with his face smooshed into a blanket

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can message him on X: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola