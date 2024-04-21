Weekend Discussion - April 21, 2024

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.
Your daily dose of sudoku
Simon tackles a classic 9x9 sodoku except this time it's split into a 7x7 grid. How the heck does that work? You'll need to watch to see how!
Training in a commercial gym while obese
This bloke's journey is truly inspiring. Hopefully it encourages more people to get out there and get it done.
Not training for several months
On the other end of the spectrum we have some insight into what happens when you don't train for months on end.
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!
Why are they laughing?
the other toes that didn’t get stubbed pic.twitter.com/i3Pr7nwRyN— Adam Gilbert (@adamgcomedy) April 16, 2024
It could be them next time.
The song is stuck in my head now
I’m trying to find a certain generation of folks. Don’t mind me:— MiesterHypester / ▶️ comic con CT (@MiesterHypester) April 16, 2024
*BADGER BADGER BADGER BADGER*
MUSHROOM MUSHROOM!
Jobs before computers?
What did an office job look like before computers or cell phones?— StripMallGuy (@realEstateTrent) April 16, 2024
People got to the office at 9am. There was just a desk there, and a telephone.
What did they even do?
I know there’s an answer to this.
I don’t know what it is.
Lots of talking. Lots of paper. Lots of driving.
Conan is a comedy genius
Nobody has posted one of my favorite Conan O’Brien clips of him creating a perfect portrayal of US law enforcement pic.twitter.com/5XclhBTkGg— Matthew (@NEEMOAHTOAD) April 15, 2024
He's also got some excellent writers.
Weekend Vibes
What I'm listening to...
- Sick and Beautiful - Fear of Domination
- Take Me To Church - Vampires Everywhere!
- Look at Me Now - Deuce
- C'Mon C'Mon - The Von Bondies
Here are some Shacknews articles from this week
- Frostpunk 2 turns players into politicians as humanity becomes society's biggest threat
- LUCID is a 'Celestoidvania' which is precisely as rad as it sounds
- Read Only Memories: Neurodiver is a modern adventure steeped in retro anime style
- Inkbound review: A real page turner
There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for another beautiful weekend. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Want to help out Shacknews in other ways? Then check out Shackpets on iOS or Android! It's completely free! You know what else is free? Taking a look at Bubbletron, our first game! See if you can get the daily highest valuation.
What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Sam Chandler posted a new article, Weekend Discussion - April 21, 2024