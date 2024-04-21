Weekend Discussion - April 21, 2024

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

Simon tackles a classic 9x9 sodoku except this time it's split into a 7x7 grid. How the heck does that work? You'll need to watch to see how!

Training in a commercial gym while obese

This bloke's journey is truly inspiring. Hopefully it encourages more people to get out there and get it done.

Not training for several months

On the other end of the spectrum we have some insight into what happens when you don't train for months on end.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

Why are they laughing?

the other toes that didn’t get stubbed pic.twitter.com/i3Pr7nwRyN — Adam Gilbert (@adamgcomedy) April 16, 2024

It could be them next time.

The song is stuck in my head now

I’m trying to find a certain generation of folks. Don’t mind me:



*BADGER BADGER BADGER BADGER* — MiesterHypester / ▶️ comic con CT (@MiesterHypester) April 16, 2024

MUSHROOM MUSHROOM!

Jobs before computers?

What did an office job look like before computers or cell phones?



People got to the office at 9am. There was just a desk there, and a telephone.



What did they even do?



I know there’s an answer to this.

I don’t know what it is. — StripMallGuy (@realEstateTrent) April 16, 2024

Lots of talking. Lots of paper. Lots of driving.

Conan is a comedy genius

Nobody has posted one of my favorite Conan O’Brien clips of him creating a perfect portrayal of US law enforcement pic.twitter.com/5XclhBTkGg — Matthew (@NEEMOAHTOAD) April 15, 2024

He's also got some excellent writers.

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

