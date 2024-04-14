Weekend Discussion - April 14, 2024

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

It's the 28th anniversary of the founding of Shacknews!

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

Let your fellow Shacker know you care about them. Here's to another 28 years!

Your daily dose of sudoku

What better way to conclude your Sunday than with some sudoku puzzles?

Snacks foods in the USA

We don't have a lot of these sorts of snack foods over here.

Super Mario 64's invisible walls explained

Pannenkoek2012 is back! Let's listen to at least 30 minutes of this a day for this week. This is a big video.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

It's wild to think about how we used to treat the internet

Once you signed off, that was it. No one could contact you unless they knew your landline number.

Speedrunning The Whisper in style

from start to spawning the first room of ads in one minute and twelve seconds yippie pic.twitter.com/7wdVqMUJPy — Seiun (@SeiunD2) April 13, 2024

Some incredible movement tech.

I'd probably started hearing about Liquid Death a couple of years ago

This is Mike Cessario.



He turned Liquid Death into a $1.4 BILLION brand in a boring industry.



Mike sells water in beer cans & hires pornstars for ads.



Here's how he used branding to build a $1.4B water brand 🤘 pic.twitter.com/pxkX5VTlDB — Hunter Hammonds (@_hunterhammonds) April 11, 2024

Some people are extremely clever when it comes to marketing

He's done it!

He's secured the W. Let the floodgates open!

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

Here are some Shacknews articles from this week

What are you up to this weekend?