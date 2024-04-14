Weekend Discussion - April 14, 2024

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.
It's the 28th anniversary of the founding of Shacknews!
the man with the briefcase on Cortex
Let your fellow Shacker know you care about them. Here's to another 28 years!
Your daily dose of sudoku
What better way to conclude your Sunday than with some sudoku puzzles?
Snacks foods in the USA
We don't have a lot of these sorts of snack foods over here.
Super Mario 64's invisible walls explained
Pannenkoek2012 is back! Let's listen to at least 30 minutes of this a day for this week. This is a big video.
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!
It's wild to think about how we used to treat the internet
I think of this post often https://t.co/iQmQvsc598 pic.twitter.com/RckHj21UtU— Ethan (@FireWalkWithM_E) April 13, 2024
Once you signed off, that was it. No one could contact you unless they knew your landline number.
Speedrunning The Whisper in style
from start to spawning the first room of ads in one minute and twelve seconds yippie pic.twitter.com/7wdVqMUJPy— Seiun (@SeiunD2) April 13, 2024
Some incredible movement tech.
I'd probably started hearing about Liquid Death a couple of years ago
This is Mike Cessario.— Hunter Hammonds (@_hunterhammonds) April 11, 2024
He turned Liquid Death into a $1.4 BILLION brand in a boring industry.
Mike sells water in beer cans & hires pornstars for ads.
Here's how he used branding to build a $1.4B water brand 🤘 pic.twitter.com/pxkX5VTlDB
Some people are extremely clever when it comes to marketing
He's done it!
I finally did it. https://t.co/73eKCgAcvR pic.twitter.com/9JHK19vzTB— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) April 12, 2024
He's secured the W. Let the floodgates open!
Weekend Vibes
What I'm listening to...
- Darkside - Gothminister
- Rookie of the Year - Funeral for a Friend
- Time and Time Again - Chronic Future
- This Fire - Franz Ferdinand
Here are some Shacknews articles from this week
- Greg Kythreotis on creating the world of Sable and figuring out how to leave it behind
- Remnant 2: The Forgotten Kingdom DLC returns us to Yaesha with a beautiful new map
- Fallout Season 1 review: Everyone liked that
- Freaked Fleapit is an intense musical roguelike with delightfully unhinged anime vibes
