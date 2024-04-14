New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Weekend Discussion - April 14, 2024

As Sunday comes to a close, let's reflect on the past two days with Weekend Discussion.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

It's the 28th anniversary of the founding of Shacknews!

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

Let your fellow Shacker know you care about them. Here's to another 28 years!

Your daily dose of sudoku

What better way to conclude your Sunday than with some sudoku puzzles?

Snacks foods in the USA

We don't have a lot of these sorts of snack foods over here.

Super Mario 64's invisible walls explained

Pannenkoek2012 is back! Let's listen to at least 30 minutes of this a day for this week. This is a big video.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

It's wild to think about how we used to treat the internet

Once you signed off, that was it. No one could contact you unless they knew your landline number.

Speedrunning The Whisper in style

Some incredible movement tech.

I'd probably started hearing about Liquid Death a couple of years ago

Some people are extremely clever when it comes to marketing

He's done it!

He's secured the W. Let the floodgates open!

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

Here are some Shacknews articles from this week

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for another beautiful weekend.

Sam's ginger cat Rad curled up sleeping

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Hello, Meet Lola