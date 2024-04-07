New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Weekend Discussion - April 7, 2024

As Sunday comes to a close, let's reflect on the past two days with Weekend Discussion.
Sam Chandler
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

Simon tackles a sudoku that only has a 2% rating. Usually, he focuses on the ones that are well-received. Why the change?

Game Maker's Toolkit discusses Balatro

Even the developer has recognized this as a design flaw that they've been unable to solve.

This guy made some great progress in 60 days

What's stopping you? This is some great inspiration!

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

You always have to walk so far to find a good spt

Or you have to walk so far to find anyone!

Every. Single. Time.

Looking fabulous.

Those reflexes are incredible

Spider-Man with a mustache. Yes.

Dune: Part Two was perfect

Disappointed I didn't get a chance to see it again in the cinemas.

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for another beautiful weekend.

Sam's ginger cat Rad cleaning his toes

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. 

Hello, Meet Lola