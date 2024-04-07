Weekend Discussion - April 7, 2024

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.
Your daily dose of sudoku
Simon tackles a sudoku that only has a 2% rating. Usually, he focuses on the ones that are well-received. Why the change?
Game Maker's Toolkit discusses Balatro
Even the developer has recognized this as a design flaw that they've been unable to solve.
This guy made some great progress in 60 days
What's stopping you? This is some great inspiration!
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!
You always have to walk so far to find a good spt
March 30, 2024
Or you have to walk so far to find anyone!
Every. Single. Time.
March 30, 2024
Looking fabulous.
Those reflexes are incredible
March 31, 2024
Spider-Man with a mustache. Yes.
Dune: Part Two was perfect
Chani in Dune Part 2: https://t.co/n5IBpluwwP— Paul Muad’Dib (@trygraptor) March 31, 2024
Disappointed I didn't get a chance to see it again in the cinemas.
Weekend Vibes
What I'm listening to...
- Lazy Generation - The F-Ups
- Independence Day - No Motiv
- Always You - Amber Pacific
- Over the Counterculture - The Ordinary Boys
Here are some Shacknews articles from this week
- Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution fits in just fine on the classic Game Boy Advance
- The Crush House challenges you to make a trashy 90s reality show
- Animal Well is a puzzling platformer that delves deep into mystery
- Ra Ra Boom is a surprisingly sincere brawler about ninja space cheerleaders saving the day
