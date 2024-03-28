Tekken 8 livestream to share new info on Eddy Gordo & upcoming update this week Tekken 8 director Kohei Ikeda, Katsuhiro Harada, Michael Murray, and more will share a new look at upcoming DLC Eddy Gordo in a special livestream.

Eddy Gordo is set to be the first DLC character in Tekken 8’s first season, and he’s supposed to be landing sometime in spring 2024. Now that we’ve entered the season, it looks like Bandai Namco is ready to show off what Eddy can do in the latest game. A livestream has been announced for the end of this week, and not only will we get new details on the character, but we’ll also get an idea of what’s coming in the next update.

Bandai Namco announced the upcoming Tekken 8 Eddy Gordo livestream via the Tekken Twitter. On March 29, 2024 at 12 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET, Tekken 8 director Kohei “Nakatsu” Ikeda, producers Katsuhiro Harada and Michael Murray, and FGC commentator Noriyuki "Hameko" Kaneko will go live on the Tekken Twitch and YouTube channels to share the latest details on the upcoming Eddy Gordo character DLC and the update that will be coming as well. You’ll be able to watch the stream live, or after it airs, in the video below.

Eddy Gordo marks the first character to come to Tekken 8 as DLC. He’s the opening volley of Tekken 8 Season 1, for which three more characters have been confirmed for summer, autumn, and winter of 2024. Moreover, Bandai Namco has been aggressive in attempting to crack down on cheaters and unacceptable behaviors in the game, which may also come up as part of the new update alongside balancing.

Either way, the Tekken 8 Eddy Gordo livestream sure to be an informative event. If you’re looking to see what’s coming with the character and the update, be sure to tune in, or watch above, as the stream goes live.