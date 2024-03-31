Weekend Discussion - March 31, 2024

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

This is another long solve by Simon but no doubt it's worth every minute.

How many of these sci-fi books have you read?

There are a couple novels here that I've heard about but never had the pleasure of reading. I think this list could probably be updated to include the Three-Body Problem and the rest of the Remembrance of Earth's Past trilogy.

Surviving 100 days alone...

...in the wild! What a cool concept for a show. Now let's hear what Doctor Mike thinks about what he sees.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

Just boys being boys

Wife: My husband is out with his friends and I suspect they are cheating with other women.



The husband and his friends: pic.twitter.com/ztDTneWQc6 — Man of Letters. (@Letter_to_Jack) March 26, 2024

Dudes get up to the silliest things.

Gotta keep that temperature in check

Can't get too hot.

Peak comedy

Stop laughing at him 😡 pic.twitter.com/Xkdo0W6pRJ — irene (@eneribehave) March 25, 2024

This penguin is a star!

This cat looks so comfortable

Forgetting your snacks is the worst feeling.

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.