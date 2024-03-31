New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Weekend Discussion - March 31, 2024

As Sunday comes to a close, let's reflect on the past two days with Weekend Discussion.
Sam Chandler
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

This is another long solve by Simon but no doubt it's worth every minute.

How many of these sci-fi books have you read?

There are a couple novels here that I've heard about but never had the pleasure of reading. I think this list could probably be updated to include the Three-Body Problem and the rest of the Remembrance of Earth's Past trilogy.

Surviving 100 days alone...

...in the wild! What a cool concept for a show. Now let's hear what Doctor Mike thinks about what he sees.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

Just boys being boys

Dudes get up to the silliest things.

Gotta keep that temperature in check

Can't get too hot.

Peak comedy

This penguin is a star!

This cat looks so comfortable

Forgetting your snacks is the worst feeling.

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

Here are some Shacknews articles from this week

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for another beautiful weekend.

Sam's ginger cat Rad curled up sleeping

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. 

Hello, Meet Lola