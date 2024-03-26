New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Palworld Strategy GuideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Palworld Strategy Guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Daniel Moore promoted to GameStop (GME) Principal Financial Officer role

GameStop's Board of Directors voted to promote Daniel Moore from the interim position.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

Today marked the end of GameStop’s latest financial quarter and its 2023 fiscal year. In addition to recapping its financial performance over the past few months, GameStop also announced some changes in leadership. Daniel Moore, who was previously serving as the company’s interim Principal Financial Officer, has been promoted to take the role full-time.

GameStop announced the move in an 8-K form released after its Q4 2023 earnings report. A brief message explains how Moore will transition into the role and what his compensation will look like.

The GameStop logo on a smartphone screen.

Last summer, GameStop announced the appointment of Moore as its interim Principal Financial Officer. Now, he’s earned the position permanently. This comes alongside an earnings report that showed a miss on both revenue and earnings-per-share in Q4 2023.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola