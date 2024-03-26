Daniel Moore promoted to GameStop (GME) Principal Financial Officer role GameStop's Board of Directors voted to promote Daniel Moore from the interim position.

Today marked the end of GameStop’s latest financial quarter and its 2023 fiscal year. In addition to recapping its financial performance over the past few months, GameStop also announced some changes in leadership. Daniel Moore, who was previously serving as the company’s interim Principal Financial Officer, has been promoted to take the role full-time.

GameStop announced the move in an 8-K form released after its Q4 2023 earnings report. A brief message explains how Moore will transition into the role and what his compensation will look like.

In connection with his appointment as the Principal Financial Officer, the Company and GameStop Texas, Ltd. entered into a letter agreement with Mr. Moore on March 25, 2024 (the “Offer Letter”) describing certain terms of his employment, which supersedes all prior agreements or offer letters between the parties regarding Mr. Moore’s employment, unless otherwise noted therein. The Offer Letter provides that Mr. Moore’s annualized salary will be $160,000 and that all equity awards previously granted to Mr. Moore will continue to vest in accordance with their original terms, subject to Mr. Moore’s continued employment with the Company.

Last summer, GameStop announced the appointment of Moore as its interim Principal Financial Officer. Now, he’s earned the position permanently. This comes alongside an earnings report that showed a miss on both revenue and earnings-per-share in Q4 2023.