Daniel Moore promoted to GameStop (GME) Principal Financial Officer role

Today marked the end of GameStop’s latest financial quarter and its 2023 fiscal year. In addition to recapping its financial performance over the past few months, GameStop also announced some changes in leadership. Daniel Moore, who was previously serving as the company’s interim Principal Financial Officer, has been promoted to take the role full-time.
GameStop announced the move in an 8-K form released after its Q4 2023 earnings report. A brief message explains how Moore will transition into the role and what his compensation will look like.
