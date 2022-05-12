Who is the GameStop CFO? Here's the GameStop CFO and what we know about him.

GameStop is easily one of the most fascinating companies in the entertainment space. Whether it’s GME headlining the biggest financial news stories or the latest moves as the company adapts to the more internet-driven retailing landscape, there’s always something worth talking about in the realm of GameStop. Such relevance has created a lot of intrigue around the people actually calling the shots at GameStop HQ. With that, let’s take a closer look at the CFO over at GameStop.

Who is the GameStop CFO?

GameStop’s CFO is Mike Recupero. Appointed to the role in June of 2021, Recupero previously worked at Amazon where he held a couple of positions over the course of 17 years, helping the company grow its product offerings and establish Prime Video in the streaming world. GameStop’s investor page provides a brief overview for Recupero and his career.

Mike Recupero is Chief Financial Officer Mr. Recupero is a seasoned technology industry finance executive, who spent more than 17 years at Amazon supporting growth across global geographies and product categories. He most recently served as Chief Financial Officer of the North American Consumer business after serving as Chief Financial Officer of Prime Video. He previously served as the Chief Financial Officer of the European Consumer business. He began his career at Amazon, holding Analyst, Manager and Director roles of increasing responsibility.

Before Recupero arrived at GameStop, Jim Bell served as both CFO and executive vice president at the company. The company thanked him for his contributions following his resignation, but stated that it was looking for someone to help with the company’s “transformation” in its search for a replacement.

Mike Recupero is the Chief Financial Officer at GameStop and is one of the guiding voices behind the retailer, along with CEO Matt Furlong and chairman Ryan Cohen.