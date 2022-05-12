Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Who is the GameStop CFO?

Here's the GameStop CFO and what we know about him.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

GameStop is easily one of the most fascinating companies in the entertainment space. Whether it’s GME headlining the biggest financial news stories or the latest moves as the company adapts to the more internet-driven retailing landscape, there’s always something worth talking about in the realm of GameStop. Such relevance has created a lot of intrigue around the people actually calling the shots at GameStop HQ. With that, let’s take a closer look at the CFO over at GameStop.

Who is the GameStop CFO?

gamestop cfo

GameStop’s CFO is Mike Recupero. Appointed to the role in June of 2021, Recupero previously worked at Amazon where he held a couple of positions over the course of 17 years, helping the company grow its product offerings and establish Prime Video in the streaming world. GameStop’s investor page provides a brief overview for Recupero and his career.

Before Recupero arrived at GameStop, Jim Bell served as both CFO and executive vice president at the company. The company thanked him for his contributions following his resignation, but stated that it was looking for someone to help with the company’s “transformation” in its search for a replacement.

Mike Recupero is the Chief Financial Officer at GameStop and is one of the guiding voices behind the retailer, along with CEO Matt Furlong and chairman Ryan Cohen.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola