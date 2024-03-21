Evening Reading - March 21, 2024

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

Actual gaming news ain't going anywhere. pic.twitter.com/JrpQ721N0s — Shacknews (@shacknews) March 21, 2024

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Single life

Guys will really live in an apartment like this and don't see a problem pic.twitter.com/9cjYSZ72S1 — Out Of Context Animal Crossing (@OoCAnimalCross) March 20, 2024

Seems like a cozy place.

Erika Ishii is a professional

HERE IT IS the video everyone explicitly did not want: a 30 second loop of my om nom egg-chewing noises. Happy New Season to all!!! https://t.co/D339Qq9eAg pic.twitter.com/W9tnauZQzd — Erika Ishii (@erikaishii) March 19, 2024

LMAO!

When in doubt, do the opposite

30 years ago today on NBC, a bald guy with no job and no money who lived with his parents decided to … do the opposite. pic.twitter.com/3FKTrC6YKH — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) March 19, 2024

Sometimes you just need to change it up.

i did it jerry i saved chicks and killed the aliens pic.twitter.com/RuhEFqzr3a — axel (@pixel_axel) January 10, 2024

Release me!

let him out pic.twitter.com/jTuUhL8Uy8 — Pokemon Gems (@PokemonGems) March 19, 2024

I love this scene in Indepedence Day.

We need MORE TRAUTONIUM!

I need more Trautonium.

Silly dog!

THAT’S YOU, YOU BIG DUMBASS pic.twitter.com/ZDvqQnWhHp — Shawn // Evolve PR 🛬 PAX East (@callmeshawnp) March 18, 2024

He bork at himself.

This WGN clip is awesome!

This is the funniest thing ever pic.twitter.com/69FXt3SEBk — Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) March 17, 2024

Thank you, WGN.

Everywhere I look...

I’m available for all interior decorating needs pic.twitter.com/wckQ5uzGIg — dogecore (@puppercore) March 14, 2024

I see something that reminds me of the hands of God.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for March 21, 2024. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.