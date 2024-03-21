Evening Reading - March 21, 2024

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Princess Peach: Showtime! review: One woman show
- Dragon's Dogma 2 review: Pawn Stars
- Rise of the Ronin review: Crossed swords & cultural revolution
- Neuralink patient played Civ 6 all night his first time using telepathic brain computer interface
- Apple faces antitrust suit from US Justice Department over alleged smartphone monopoly
- Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed is a fresh coat of traditional paint
- South Park: Snow Day has you fart on Kyle in four-player co-op
- Reddit (RDDT) reportedly prices IPO at $34/share valuing company over $6 billion
- How Mario composer's rejected idea turned into Super Mario Bros. Wonder's coolest badge
- How Breath of the Wild's cogs shaped The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Actual gaming news ain't going anywhere. pic.twitter.com/JrpQ721N0s— Shacknews (@shacknews) March 21, 2024
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Single life
Guys will really live in an apartment like this and don't see a problem pic.twitter.com/9cjYSZ72S1— Out Of Context Animal Crossing (@OoCAnimalCross) March 20, 2024
Seems like a cozy place.
Erika Ishii is a professional
HERE IT IS the video everyone explicitly did not want: a 30 second loop of my om nom egg-chewing noises. Happy New Season to all!!! https://t.co/D339Qq9eAg pic.twitter.com/W9tnauZQzd— Erika Ishii (@erikaishii) March 19, 2024
LMAO!
When in doubt, do the opposite
30 years ago today on NBC, a bald guy with no job and no money who lived with his parents decided to … do the opposite. pic.twitter.com/3FKTrC6YKH— Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) March 19, 2024
Sometimes you just need to change it up.
i did it jerry i saved chicks and killed the aliens pic.twitter.com/RuhEFqzr3a— axel (@pixel_axel) January 10, 2024
Release me!
let him out pic.twitter.com/jTuUhL8Uy8— Pokemon Gems (@PokemonGems) March 19, 2024
I love this scene in Indepedence Day.
He's in charge now pic.twitter.com/YfTw0FABFZ— Louise! (@themouseyouknow) March 17, 2024
We need MORE TRAUTONIUM!
I need more Trautonium.
Silly dog!
THAT’S YOU, YOU BIG DUMBASS pic.twitter.com/ZDvqQnWhHp— Shawn // Evolve PR 🛬 PAX East (@callmeshawnp) March 18, 2024
He bork at himself.
This WGN clip is awesome!
This is the funniest thing ever pic.twitter.com/69FXt3SEBk— Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) March 17, 2024
Thank you, WGN.
Everywhere I look...
I’m available for all interior decorating needs pic.twitter.com/wckQ5uzGIg— dogecore (@puppercore) March 14, 2024
I see something that reminds me of the hands of God.
