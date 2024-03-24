New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Palworld Strategy GuideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Palworld Strategy Guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Weekend Discussion - March 24, 2024

As Sunday comes to a close, let's reflect on the past two days with Weekend Discussion.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

I think Sunday is one of my favorite days as I like to imagine we all sit down together and watch this. Simon is always so great at solving these near impossible sudokus.

The ultimate Rimworld Sea Ice run

Ambiguousamphibian's videos are always so great. Today, we've got a marathon ahead of ourselves. This is a compilation of his entire run. Settle in, because it's long. Like, Scorsese-film long.

Aztecross on Bungie and nothing adding up

Oh boy. The future of Destiny, Marathon, and even Bungie doesn't sound so great. I really hope Sony can right this ship without gutting Bungie. The company has made some of the most iconic and important games, so it'd be sad to see it disappear. Maybe Sony can utilize the Marathon IP and do a remaster/remake?

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

We see what's going on out there

You should definitely check out our Twitter/X account.

A new Alien movie, in this economy?

Color me intrigued.

Humor makes things so much better

Is this real? It seems wild to me that this could be real.

Dune was great

Watch out for those sand cats!

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

Here are some Shacknews articles from this week

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for another beautiful weekend. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Want to help out Shacknews in other ways? Then check out Shackpets on iOS or Android! It's completely free! I've been trying to nail the daily highest valuation in one go on Bubbletron, do you think you can do it too?

Sam's ginger cat Rad wearing a bandana

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can message him on X: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola