Weekend Discussion - March 24, 2024

Your daily dose of sudoku

I think Sunday is one of my favorite days as I like to imagine we all sit down together and watch this. Simon is always so great at solving these near impossible sudokus.

The ultimate Rimworld Sea Ice run

Ambiguousamphibian's videos are always so great. Today, we've got a marathon ahead of ourselves. This is a compilation of his entire run. Settle in, because it's long. Like, Scorsese-film long.

Aztecross on Bungie and nothing adding up

Oh boy. The future of Destiny, Marathon, and even Bungie doesn't sound so great. I really hope Sony can right this ship without gutting Bungie. The company has made some of the most iconic and important games, so it'd be sad to see it disappear. Maybe Sony can utilize the Marathon IP and do a remaster/remake?

We see what's going on out there

Actual gaming news ain't going anywhere. pic.twitter.com/JrpQ721N0s — Shacknews (@shacknews) March 21, 2024

A new Alien movie, in this economy?

The first trailer for ‘ALIEN: ROMULUS’ has been released.



In theaters on August 16. pic.twitter.com/JkPWeieXvP — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 20, 2024

Color me intrigued.

Humor makes things so much better

This is the funniest thing ever pic.twitter.com/69FXt3SEBk — Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) March 17, 2024

Is this real? It seems wild to me that this could be real.

Dune was great

this part of Dune was cool pic.twitter.com/JeiXio1kgX — Punch Cat (@PunchingCat) March 16, 2024

Watch out for those sand cats!

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

