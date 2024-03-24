Weekend Discussion - March 24, 2024

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.
Your daily dose of sudoku
I think Sunday is one of my favorite days as I like to imagine we all sit down together and watch this. Simon is always so great at solving these near impossible sudokus.
The ultimate Rimworld Sea Ice run
Ambiguousamphibian's videos are always so great. Today, we've got a marathon ahead of ourselves. This is a compilation of his entire run. Settle in, because it's long. Like, Scorsese-film long.
Aztecross on Bungie and nothing adding up
Oh boy. The future of Destiny, Marathon, and even Bungie doesn't sound so great. I really hope Sony can right this ship without gutting Bungie. The company has made some of the most iconic and important games, so it'd be sad to see it disappear. Maybe Sony can utilize the Marathon IP and do a remaster/remake?
Actual gaming news ain't going anywhere. pic.twitter.com/JrpQ721N0s— Shacknews (@shacknews) March 21, 2024
A new Alien movie, in this economy?
The first trailer for ‘ALIEN: ROMULUS’ has been released.— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 20, 2024
In theaters on August 16. pic.twitter.com/JkPWeieXvP
Color me intrigued.
Humor makes things so much better
This is the funniest thing ever pic.twitter.com/69FXt3SEBk— Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) March 17, 2024
Is this real? It seems wild to me that this could be real.
Dune was great
this part of Dune was cool pic.twitter.com/JeiXio1kgX— Punch Cat (@PunchingCat) March 16, 2024
Watch out for those sand cats!
Here are some Shacknews articles from this week
- Princess Peach: Showtime! review: One woman show
- Dragon's Dogma 2 review: Pawn Stars
- Rise of the Ronin review: Crossed swords & cultural revolution
- Little Kitty, Big City is a purrfect slice of life
