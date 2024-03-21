KitHack Model Club developer talks realism & the hobby of remote controlled vehicles The creator of Kerbal Space Program has always been fascinated by RC vehicles, so creating a game that let him explore that made perfect sense.

Anyone who is into model building, be it planes, buggies, or other remote controlled vehicles, is in for a great time when KitHack Model Club arrives. This title is all about designing and building your own RC vehicles and we here at Shacknews had the opportunity to speak to the brains behind the operation. Felipe Falanghe, found and lead developer at Floating Origin Interactive, sat down with us to chat all things model building, inspiration for KitHack Model Club, and much more. Check it out!

Developed by a small, three-person team, KitHack Model Club is all about getting together with your friends to design, build, and even battle one another’s remote controlled creations. Of course, there will also be plenty of crashes, as your vehicle explodes into tiny pieces. When asked about what led him to wanting to create this sort of game, Falanghe said, “I’ve always been fascinated by things that move or make noise.” He went on to specify that remote controlled vehicles have always been of interest to him.

Falanghe explained that the team isn’t striving for full accuracy but instead “above average realism”. Basically, the further you chase one-to-one realism, the more fun is sapped out of the game. It seems as though the developers are striving to hit the same level of realism as its other critically acclaimed title, Kerbal Space Program.

The whole interview is packed full of insights into how Felipe Falanghe and the team are approaching the game and ensuring realism and fun can work together. Be sure to check out KitHack Model Club on Steam and swing by our Shacknews Interviews YouTube channel for more developer conversations.