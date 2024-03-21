Dragon's Dogma 2 PC & console file size Learn how much space you will need on your hard drive for when you download the Dragon's Dogma 2 files.

As new games come out, the amount of hard drive space we need to enjoy them slowly increases. The good news for the Dragon’s Dogma 2 file size is that it’s not too big! In fact, it’s far more manageable than some of the other games that have released these days.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 file size

The Dragon’s Dogma 2 file size on PC is 60.53 GB after download and installation while Xbox Series X/S users will need 69.95 GB of free space in order to install the game. PlayStation 5 players will need to dedicate about the same amount of space for their DD2 download as well.



Source: Capcom

Now, the odd thing here is that my Steam download list says that Dragon’s Dogma 2 downloaded 59.4 GB of data. A smaller download file size is good news for anyone with data caps. However, this does mean that your download file may be smaller than the actual game size once it finishes unpacking and setting up.

Before you start downloading or installing Dragon’s Dogma 2, make sure you’ve got at least 70 GB of space on your PC, Xbox, or PlayStation console. If you don’t have enough space, head into your library and make some tough decisions about what you should uninstall to make room for Capcom’s latest smash hit.

Now that you know the Dragon's Dogma 2 download size and the capacity you need for the files, you can get ready for when the game goes live.