What time does Dragon's Dogma 2 release?

If you want to know when Dragon's Dogma 2 releases in your time zone, we've got you covered.
If reviews are any indication, Dragon’s Dogma 2 is about to take the gaming world by storm, and players across the globe are going to be anxiously waiting for the moment they can dive in. This guide will outline when Dragon’s Dogma 2 releases in your region.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 release time

For Steam, Dragon’s Dogma 2 releases 5 p.m. PDT/8 p.m. EDT on Thursday, March 21, 2024. For PlayStation 5 and Xbox One, Dragon’s Dogma 2 releases at 9 p.m. PDT on March 21, 2024, and 12:00 a.m. EDT on March 22, 2024. It gets a little murky with the time zones spilling over multiple days and platforms.

Steam release time

An image showing the Steam global release times for Dragon's Dogma 2
Use this image to find the Steam release time for Dragon's Dogma 2 in your region of the world.
Source: Capcom

The release time for Dragon’s Dogma 2 on Steam will be spread between March 21 and March 22, but it’s coming out at the same moment for everyone. Someone in Los Angeles will be able to play at the same moment as someone in Auckland, but due to time zones and whatnot, it could be a different date and time.

  • Los Angeles: March 21 at 5 p.m. PDT
  • Mexico City: March 21 at 6 p.m. CST
  • Toronto: March 21 at 8 p.m. EDT
  • New York: March 21 at 8 p.m. EDT
  • Sao Paulo: March 21 at 9 p.m. BRT
  • London: March 22 at 12 a.m. GMT
  • Paris: March 22 at 1 a.m. CET
  • Helsinki: March 22 at 2 a.m. EET
  • Riyadh: March 22 at 3 a.m. AST
  • Seoul: March 22 at 9 a.m. KST
  • Tokyo: March 22 at 9 a.m. JST
  • Auckland: March 22 at 1 p.m. NZDT
  • Australia: March 22 at 10 a.m. AEST

PS5/Xbox Series X release time

An image showing the PS5 and Xbox Series X global release times for Dragon's Dogma 2
Use this image to figure out the PS5 or Xbox Series X global release time for Dragon's Dogma 2 in your region.
Source: Capcom

The console release for Dragon’s Dogma 2 is a bit more restricted, with the game releasing at midnight on March 22, 2024, except for folks in Los Angeles, who can play the game at 9 p.m. on March 21, 2024.

  • Los Angeles: March 21 at 9 p.m. PDT
  • Mexico City: March 22 at 12 a.m. CST
  • Toronto: March 22 at 12 a.m. EDT
  • New York: March 22 at 12 a.m. EDT
  • Sao Paulo: March 22 at 12 a.m. BRT
  • London: March 22 at 12 a.m. GMT
  • Paris: March 22 at 12 a.m. CET
  • Helsinki: March 22 at 12 a.m. EET
  • Riyadh: March 22 at 12 a.m. AST
  • Seoul: March 22 at 12 a.m. KST
  • Tokyo: March 22 at 12 a.m. JST
  • Auckland: March 22 at 12 a.m. NZDT
  • Australia: March 22 at 12 a.m. AEST

There you have it, a full breakdown of when Dragon’s Dogma 2 releases and when you can get your hands on it. Keep in mind that preload times will vary depending on platform, so check to see if you can start preloading it now and, if not, check back again soon. Get a head start on those downloads. If you’re not sure if the game is for you, check out our glowing Dragon's Dogma 2 review from Donovan Erskine.

Bill, who is also known as Rumpo, is a lifelong gamer and Toronto Maple Leafs fan. He made his mark early in his career through guide writing and a deep understanding of editorial SEO. He enjoys putting in the work to create a great content, be it a wild feature or grinding out an in-depth collectible guide. Tweet him @RumpoPlays if you have a question or comment about one of his articles.

