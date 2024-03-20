What time does Dragon's Dogma 2 release? If you want to know when Dragon's Dogma 2 releases in your time zone, we've got you covered.

If reviews are any indication, Dragon’s Dogma 2 is about to take the gaming world by storm, and players across the globe are going to be anxiously waiting for the moment they can dive in. This guide will outline when Dragon’s Dogma 2 releases in your region.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 release time

For Steam, Dragon’s Dogma 2 releases 5 p.m. PDT/8 p.m. EDT on Thursday, March 21, 2024. For PlayStation 5 and Xbox One, Dragon’s Dogma 2 releases at 9 p.m. PDT on March 21, 2024, and 12:00 a.m. EDT on March 22, 2024. It gets a little murky with the time zones spilling over multiple days and platforms.

Steam release time

Use this image to find the Steam release time for Dragon's Dogma 2 in your region of the world.

Source: Capcom

The release time for Dragon’s Dogma 2 on Steam will be spread between March 21 and March 22, but it’s coming out at the same moment for everyone. Someone in Los Angeles will be able to play at the same moment as someone in Auckland, but due to time zones and whatnot, it could be a different date and time.

Los Angeles: March 21 at 5 p.m. PDT

Mexico City: March 21 at 6 p.m. CST

Toronto: March 21 at 8 p.m. EDT

New York: March 21 at 8 p.m. EDT

Sao Paulo: March 21 at 9 p.m. BRT

London: March 22 at 12 a.m. GMT

Paris: March 22 at 1 a.m. CET

Helsinki: March 22 at 2 a.m. EET

Riyadh: March 22 at 3 a.m. AST

Seoul: March 22 at 9 a.m. KST

Tokyo: March 22 at 9 a.m. JST

Auckland: March 22 at 1 p.m. NZDT

Australia: March 22 at 10 a.m. AEST

PS5/Xbox Series X release time

Use this image to figure out the PS5 or Xbox Series X global release time for Dragon's Dogma 2 in your region.

Source: Capcom

The console release for Dragon’s Dogma 2 is a bit more restricted, with the game releasing at midnight on March 22, 2024, except for folks in Los Angeles, who can play the game at 9 p.m. on March 21, 2024.

Los Angeles: March 21 at 9 p.m. PDT

Mexico City: March 22 at 12 a.m. CST

Toronto: March 22 at 12 a.m. EDT

New York: March 22 at 12 a.m. EDT

Sao Paulo: March 22 at 12 a.m. BRT

London: March 22 at 12 a.m. GMT

Paris: March 22 at 12 a.m. CET

Helsinki: March 22 at 12 a.m. EET

Riyadh: March 22 at 12 a.m. AST

Seoul: March 22 at 12 a.m. KST

Tokyo: March 22 at 12 a.m. JST

Auckland: March 22 at 12 a.m. NZDT

Australia: March 22 at 12 a.m. AEST

There you have it, a full breakdown of when Dragon’s Dogma 2 releases and when you can get your hands on it. Keep in mind that preload times will vary depending on platform, so check to see if you can start preloading it now and, if not, check back again soon. Get a head start on those downloads. If you’re not sure if the game is for you, check out our glowing Dragon's Dogma 2 review from Donovan Erskine.