Fortnite update v29.01 patch notes The v29.01 update for Fortnite introduces the Rise of Midas along with a ton of quests and fixes.

Fortnite update v29.01 is out now and players can help Midas escape the island through a bunch of neat quests. Epic Games has released the patch notes for this update, which highlight the upcoming quests, a new LTE, and some fixes. Check them out.

Fortnite update v29.01 patch notes



Source: Epic Games

The following patch notes for Fortnite update v29.01 come courtesy of Epic Games.

The Fortnite Team Midas — mastermind with the golden touch. In fact, he’s such a mastermind that he escaped jail in The Underworld. But now that he’s escaped, all Hades has broken loose… In Battle Royale’s Rise of Midas, help Midas flee the Island with special Quests, feel the midsummer heat in the returning Floor is Lava experience, and go for gold in the Rise of Midas Cup! Rise of Midas runs until April 2, 2024, at 9 AM ET.

ASCENDING AGENT

First, the curious Marigold notices Midas was in The Underworld… but has escaped. Then, Midas suspects his associate Brutus of treason. But whether he’s guilty or not, the rest of Midas’ crew are committed to getting Midas on “The Marigold” yacht to escape Hades’ wrath. Follow the story in the Rise of Midas Quests and unlock in-game rewards along the way!

The Quests are split into five phases, each going live sequentially. All the phases will be available until Rise of Midas ends (Apr. 2, 2024, at 9 AM ET):

Midas Rises: available right now!

Et Tu, Brutus?: available March 20 at 9 AM ET

Jules vs. the Golden Touch: available March 25 at 9 AM ET

Myths of Midas: available March 27 at 9 AM ET

The Great Marigold Yacht Heist: available March 28 at 9 AM ET

For completing six Quests, you’ll unlock the Cerberus Medallion Spray, a memento of the gate to The Underworld. For completing 12, you’ll unlock the Rose of Avarice Back Bling, beauty transformed by golden greed. And for completing 18, you’ll unlock the Queen in Gold Glider, a masterpiece in merry gold.

“HOT AS HADES”: FLOOR IS LAVA RETURNS!

All that’s glittering hot is gold. During Rise of Midas, Midas presents a golden twist on a fan favorite limited-time experience! Floor is Lava is back for all of Rise of Midas, so jump in and get the high ground to best the lava overtaking the Island. Unlike regular Floor is Lava, Midas Presents: Floor is Lava features items from Chapter 5 Season 2… plus golden lava!

Midas Presents: Floor is Lava has its own Quests that’ll go live sequentially. Available until the end of Rise of Midas (Apr. 2, 2024, at 9 AM ET), complete them for even more in-game rewards! Unlock the Zeus-inspired Lightning King and Zeus Medallion Sprays, and The Gilded Vengeance Pickaxe (Midas’ symbol of the revenge that mattered most).

THE GOLDEN KING GOES FORWARD

Add a golden touch to your Locker. The Outfit of the escaped Midas — a.k.a. Ascendant Midas — will be available in the Shop starting March 26 at 8 PM ET, as will the Golden King's Cape Back Bling threaded with gold. Literally add a golden touch to your Locker: The Golden Touch Pickaxe will be in the Shop also!

In addition to their default Style, these three items have the Shade Style, as ghastly as Midas loves gold.

Looking for a brilliant finish? The Golden Ascension Wrap will also gleam in the Shop!

RISE ABOVE THE REST IN THE RISE OF MIDAS CUP

A king always stays on top. Compete in the Solo Rise of Midas Cup on March 24, where players who earn the most points in each region will earn the Ascendant Midas Outfit and Golden King’s Cape Back Bling* before they hit the Shop, while all players who earn at least eight points will earn The Rise of Midas Loading Screen with the release of v29.10.

Competitors can play up to ten matches within their region’s three-hour time window, and the specific event timing for each region can be found in the “Compete” tab in-game. (Note: Once a player participates in a region in any competitive event during Battle Royale Chapter 5 Season 2, they will be locked to that region for any subsequent sessions of that event, as well as all sessions for future events in the Season.) Scoring will follow the format below:

MATCH PLACEMENT

Victory Royale: 30 points

2nd: 25 points

3rd: 22 points

4th: 20 points

5th: 19 points

6th: 17 points

7th: 16 points

8th: 15 points

9th: 14 points

10th: 13 points

11th - 15th: 11 points

16th - 20th: 9 points

21st - 25th: 7 points

26th - 30th: 5 points

31st - 35th: 4 points

36th - 40th: 3 points

41st - 50th: 2 points

51st - 75th: 1 point

EACH ELIMINATION

2 points

Among other requirements, competitors must have Two-Factor Authentication enabled and verified on their Epic account and be at Account Level 15 or above. (You can find your Account Level in Fortnite’s “Career” tab.) Players with Cabined Accounts are not eligible to participate in the Rise of Midas Cup.

For full details and eligibility requirements, please see the Rise of Midas Cup Official Rules.

*The players who earn the most points in each region will additionally receive The Golden Touch Pickaxe and Golden Ascension Wrap, with the release of v29.10.

MORE IN V29.01: HURL THE CHAINS OF HADES

Can’t get over The Underworld? The Chains of Hades Olympian Power is here at last! Imbued with the energy of The Underworld, pull faraway enemies into range of its devastating attack combo. This Mythic power can be found from the ground or Chests, or by defeating Hades if you can handle it.

SHIELD YOURSELF!

By Jove Zeus, the Island is crazy these days! Protect yourself from projectiles and explosives with the Shield Bubble Jr., a mini version of the classic Shield Bubble. You can find a Jr. from the ground or Chests.

Like its bubbly predecessor, the Shield Bubble Jr. will cover you for a limited duration. It’s not without its vulnerabilities though: players can still run inside and it has a destroyable emitter. Don’t let others burst your bubble!

MAJOR BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue allowing players to throw the Thunderbolt of Zeus through structures.

Fixed an issue where players may have been able to shoot through player-built structures with the Gatekeeper Shotgun.

Fixed an issue where players may have been able to fly with the Wings of Icarus indefinitely.

Not a Battle Royale bug, but we also fixed a visual issue where players couldn’t see their earned XP from creator-made islands until returning to the Lobby.

Those are your patch notes for Fortnite update v29.01. Be sure to update your game and jump in to experience the golden effects!