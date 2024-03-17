New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Palworld Strategy GuideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Palworld Strategy Guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Weekend Discussion - March 17, 2024

As Sunday comes to a close, let's reflect on the past two days with Weekend Discussion.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

I hope you're ready for another movie-length solve!

GMTK changes his game

I've enjoyed watching Mark make his own game. He's so insightful when it comes to critiquing, so it's interesting to see him apply that to his own creation process.

How well do you think you'd know your own vault?

I feel pretty confident I could nail most of my gear.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

Are you keeping up with the story?

I wonder what's going on. The royal family is sus, man.

Dune characters if they were content creators

Lisan al Gaib!

What do they do?

They make sick songs.

Unbelievable

Why do they hurt us like this?

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

Here are some Shacknews articles from this week

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for another beautiful weekend. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Want to help out Shacknews in other ways? Then check out Shackpets on iOS or Android! It's completely free! You should also check out Bubbletron and see if you can get the highest valuation possible!

sam's ginger cat Rad cleaning his toes

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can message him on X: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola