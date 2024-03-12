Akuma's Street Fighter 6 appearance teased in latest trailer The Raging Demon is looking a little long in the tooth, but just as mighty as always in his first official Street Fighter 6 in-game appearance.

There’s only one character remaining in Street Fighter 6’s Year One DLC lineup, and they’ve saved the best for last: Akuma. This grizzled demon of the roster will round out the character additions for this first run of Street Fighter 6, and we finally got our first look at him. Gray-haired, but still as burly-looking as ever, Akuma looks like he’s going to be as imposing a presence as always in his latest appearance.

Akuma’s Street Fighter 6 apperance was teased in a new trailer on the Street Fighter YouTube this week. We didn’t get to see the Raging Demon in actual action, no gameplay to be had here, but up this point we’ve only had drawn art of Akuma. This was our first look at the character in his full in-game appearance. Akuma has even more of a lion’s main than ever, and where Ryu has take on a sort of vagabond monk’s look in Street Fighter 6, Akuma looks suitably more barbaric, adorning his usual martial arts gi in fur pelts.

Akuma looks as tremendous and dangerous as ever, and if the rollout of Ed and other characters before him was any indication, we should see his gameplay soon. Akuma has been punctuated by his powerful version of the Shoryuken, which sometimes has a downward striking follow-up, and his ability to shoot fireballs downward from the air. Of course, no Akuma appearance would be complete without the Raging Demon super move in which he floats towards his opponent and strikes them numerous times in a flash.

With his first appearance in Street Fighter 6 finally shown and his spring release re-confirmed, we’ll look forward to seeing Akuma wrap up on the Year One DLC before long. Stay tuned for his official release date and further details.