The Slammer god roll - Destiny 2 As far as Vortex Frames go, The Slammer offers some powerful god roll options for boss DPS in Destiny 2.

The Slammer is the newest Vortex Frame Sword in Destiny 2 that features the same model as the incredibly popular Falling Guillotine. This Stasis Sword has a few unique perks not seen on a Sword before, which makes a god roll version of The Slammer extremely powerful when dealing boss damage. There’s even a compelling PvP god roll.

How to get The Slammer

The Slammer is a brand new Sword available by completing Nightfalls. Completing Grandmaster Nightfalls will guarantee you a drop of the Adept version, which can have additional mods inserted into it.

PvE – The Slammer god roll

While most Swords for boss DPS focus on keeping your ammo reserves high, The Slammer’s PvE god roll lets you focus instead on pure damage output.

The Slammer - PVE Blade Jagged Edge (Increased damage at the cost of sword ammo. Ammo -4, Impact +4) Guard Swordmaster’s Guard (Charge Rate +10, Guard Resistance +10, Guard Endurance +40) Perk 1 Attrition Orbs (Dealing sustained damage creates an Orb of Power) Perk 2 Bait and Switch (Dealing damage with all equipped weapons within a short time give this weapon a damage boost) Origin Trait Vanguard’s Vindication (Final blows with this weapon grant a small amount of health) Masterwork Impact (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Boss Spec / Adept Big Ones Spec / Adept Impact

To begin with, the Blade and Guard target increasing the Impact and the Charge Rate at the cost of everything else. Similarly, an Impact Masterwork and Adept Impact mod will go a long way to nudging the base damage higher. The increase Charge Rate will let you get off more Heavy attacks.

As for the main perks, usually the play is Relentless Strikes for the ammo generation, however, with Attrition Orbs you guarantee yourself an Orb of Power. When using Weapon Surge mods, this means you can be certain you’ll be keeping that damage output quite high.

The real winner in this god roll is Bait and Switch. Though it got a bit of a nerf, it still accounts for a 30 percent damage boost. Land a shot with your other weapons and then start swinging with The Slammer.

Remember that because you’re not using Relentless Strikes, you’ll need to utilize Cenotaph Mask or the Aeon Exotics to secure your team enough ammo.

PvP – The Slammer god roll

If you’ve ever faced another player using an Eager Edge Sword in Crucible, you’ll know how much of a bad time that can be. Good news – The Slammer can roll with it too! Nab one with Eager Edge to drive your foes crazy.

The Slammer - PVP Blade Enduring Blade (Ammo Capacity +7, Impact -2) Guard Heavy Guard (Charge Rate -10, Guard Resistance +70, Guard Endurance +60) Perk 1 Eager Edge (Gain increased Sword lunge distance immediately after switching to this weapon) Perk 2 Demolitionist (Kills with this weapon generate grenade energy. Activating your grenade ability reloads this weapon from reserves) Origin Trait Vanguard’s Vindication (Final blows with this weapon grant a small amount of health) Masterwork Impact (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Radar Booster (Slightly increases the range at which radar detects enemies)

Enduring Blade and Heavy Guard work together to increase how much ammo you have and improve how much damage you can take while blocking.

For the first perk, Eager Edge is a must. This lets you zip around the map when you swing your weapon – provided you have ammo, hence Enduring Blade. When you do get a kill with the Sword, Demolitionist will help recharge your Grenade, which in turn will help you get more kills.

For the Origin Trait, Vanguard’s Vindication is just great as any extra health recovery is a blessing, especially in Crucible. Throw on a Radar Booster mod so you can see where your foes are hiding if you’re running around with it equipped.

A god roll for The Slammer might just be the new hotness when it comes to boss DPS. Make sure you farm the Grandmaster Nightfalls, as you’re definitely going to want one of these as you prepare for The Final Shape. Check out our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for more weapon god roll recommendations.