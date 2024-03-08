Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2: Myths & Mortals brings gods & Korra to the game Zeus, Hades, Medusa, and more come to the game today while Korra from The Legend of Korra arrives later in the season.

Epic Games has announced the full details of the latest season of Fortnite. Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2: Myths & Mortals brings a Greek pantheon-themed collection of content to the popular battle royale. That includes new skins like Zeus and Hades, new locations on the map like Mount Olympus, and weapons like the Thunderbolt of Zeus and Gatekeeper Shotgun. Also, a Korra skin is coming to Fortnite later this season as the game’s latest crossover content.

Epic Games revealed the full details of Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2: Myths & Mortals in a post on the Fortnite website this week. The season was supposed to launch today, but has been delayed a bit. Nonetheless, Epic Games claims it will be able to roll the season out around 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET on March 8, 2024, and players will see changes to the map immediately.

Mount Olympus, the home of the gods, provides a grand fortress of stone and statues for players to explore. The Grim Gate also marks a pathway to the Underworld area where you can take on Cerberus. Finally, the Brawler’s Battleground provides a worthy arena of combat south of Olympus. You’ll also be able to fight it out with new weapons like Zeus’s actual lightining (the Thunderbolt of Zeus), the Cerberus-themed Gatekeeper Shotgun, the fast-firing Harbinger SMG, the long-ranged Huntress DMR, and even Wings of Icarus as this season’s gadget to fly around. Just be aware you can’t fly forever, and falling might just be your demise.

The skins to the Fortnite Battle Pass and Shop this season also include a pantheon of Greek gods and legends, including Zeus, Hades, Poseidon, Aphrodite, Artemis, Medusa, and Cerberus, but Korra from The Legend of Korra will also be coming later in Chapter 5 Season 2. Finally, new weapon attachments have arrived. The Thermal Scope can be attached to various rifles and will give you a cleaner look at your shots while the Speedgrip will let you move faster while aiming down the sights.

Epic Games has certainly had a tough go of it as it fights with Apple to get the Epic Games Store and, by extension, Fortnite onto the iOS ecosystem. However, in the meantime, there’s still Fortnite on all other platforms and Chapter 5 Season 2 is looking pretty godly. Stay tuned for more updates and news from the game as it drops.