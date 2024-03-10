Weekend Discussion - March 10, 2024

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.
Your daily dose of sudoku
It's that time of the week where we get together and enjoy watching Simon solve some puzzles.
Men talk
This sounds about right. Men love chatting about the different letters, numbers, and sometimes even initialisms.
Things you missed from Dune Part Two
Did you catch all of these the first time you saw it? I think I need to go see it again!
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!
Two sentence horror stories
i physically cant stop laughing at this r/TwoSentenceHorror post pic.twitter.com/vpNRVf2L6B— Dhe @ CFz #2985 (@ohheyitsdhe) March 7, 2024
This one is a real nightmare.
He can sing!
lmao his ass would have me stressed out pic.twitter.com/nRnUyBeagB— King Mars (@_M4RS) March 7, 2024
He can hold a tune quite well.
Zoom zoom
anyone know how to turn off closed captions for racing events? it’s a bit distracting pic.twitter.com/j4yczJjxLy— Bob (@emptytesticles) March 5, 2024
I think there was an advert for a vehicle where the catch phrase was "Zoom zoom".
What are your dreams?
highly recommend setting up a dream channel in your friend group if you haven't already pic.twitter.com/8EUT9J2wWy— Noodle 🍜 (@NoodleVEVO) March 6, 2024
Dream channels are a must.
Weekend Vibes
What I'm listening to...
- Can't Be Saved - Senses Fail
- The Kids Aren't Alright - Nomy
- Smooth Criminal - Alien Ant Farm
- All The Things She Said - Madbones
