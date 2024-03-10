New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Palworld Strategy GuideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Palworld Strategy Guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Weekend Discussion - March 10, 2024

As Sunday comes to a close, let's reflect on the past two days with Weekend Discussion.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

It's that time of the week where we get together and enjoy watching Simon solve some puzzles.

Men talk

This sounds about right. Men love chatting about the different letters, numbers, and sometimes even initialisms.

Things you missed from Dune Part Two

Did you catch all of these the first time you saw it? I think I need to go see it again!

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

Two sentence horror stories

This one is a real nightmare.

He can sing!

He can hold a tune quite well.

Zoom zoom

I think there was an advert for a vehicle where the catch phrase was "Zoom zoom".

What are your dreams?

Dream channels are a must.

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

Here are some Shacknews articles from this week

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for another beautiful weekend. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Want to help out Shacknews in other ways? Then check out Shackpets on iOS or Android! It's completely free! You should also check out Bubbletron and see if you can get the highest valuation!

Sam's ginger cat Rad sleeping on his back

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can message him on X: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola