Rivian (RIVN) reveals R2 electric SUV launching in 2026 & starting at $45,000 USD Rivian's upcoming R2 SUV represents a less pricey offering from the company as it attempts to meet customer demand for a more cost-effective EV.

EV company Rivian (stock symbol: RIVN) has revealed its next major product: A new electric SUV being called the R2. This vehicle represents Rivian’s move towards a more affordable product in its catalogue to meet customer demands for a lower priced heavy duty EV. The vehicle is set to start at $45,000 USD and will launch sometime in 2026. Reservations for the vehicle are available now.

Rivian revealed the R2 electric SUV during a livestream event this week, but the detail and order pages for the vehicle are live on Rivian’s website now. Today’s announcement of the R2 was also joined by a tease of the R3 and R3X, which will offer further SUV variants, the latter being a “performance variant”. Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe led the company in revealing the products, claiming that the new R2 and R3 vehicles “represent our future.” Rivian has opened reservations for the vehicle and would-be customers can get in on the action for a deposit of $100 USD.

Rivian (RIVN) stock surged on March 7, 2024, following the full reveal and details of the R2 electric SUV.

Source: Google

In a conversation with investors, Scaringe went on to claim that the R2 should offer customers a solid and competitively priced model in a landscape where Tesla has one of the few popular heavy-duty EVs on the market with its Cybertruck.

R2 represents the essence of our brand, while targeting the significant midsized SUV segment, a massive market with limited compelling EV options beyond Tesla. R2 has been developed with vertically integrated propulsion platforms, electronics and software to create an incredible user experience.

Priced at $45,000, the Rivian R2 undercuts the Cybertruck by over $10,000, especially after Tesla raised the base price of the Cybertruck to $60,990 USD back in November 2023.

If the Rivian R2 launches successfully, it could mark a major splash in the EV market. As one of the few EVs that makes a product even close to on par with what Tesla has been offering for years, it will be interesting to see if Rivian’s bet on more affordable vehicles pays off. With a launch window of 2026 set, stay tuned for more news and details on Rivian’s R2 and other products in the years ahead.