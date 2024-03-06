Princess Peach: Showtime demo arrives two weeks ahead of launch With a few weeks before the game's launch, Nintendo has released a surprise demo for Princess Peach's next solo title.

There aren't a lot of major first-party blockbusters on Nintendo's 2024 agenda, but one of the bigger ones is Princess Peach: Showtime. It's been a while since the Mushroom Kingdom monarch starred in her own solo title and this new title looks a little different than the usual Mario platforming fare. In an effort to sell the premise to players, Nintendo released a demo out of the blue on Wednesday evening.

The Princess Peach: Showtime demo features two of Peach's transformations. Swordfighter Peach will show off her fencing prowess, carving up the mischievous Sour Bunch to get her point across. A second demo stage will show off Patissiere Peach and her powerful pastries.

Princess Peach: Showtime was first revealed during the September 2023 Nintendo Direct. Peach finds herself in the Sparkle Theater, but it's been taken hostage by Grape and the Sour Bunch. She doesn't have Mario and friends backing her this time, but she will have a new friend in the form of a ribbon named Stella. Over the course of the game, players can unlock rewards that open up new customization options for both Peach and Stella.



Source: Nintendo

The Princess Peach: Showtime demo is available now from the Nintendo eShop. It's free to download. The full game is set to release on Friday, March 22.