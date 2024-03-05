How to fly with the Skimmer - Destiny 2 The Skimmer is Destiny 2's newest vehicle and players can use it to fly through the sky.

While players have been flying on their Sparrows since Destiny 1, the newest vehicle, the Skimmer, can also be flown. This fancy hoverboard, based on the design of the Cloudstrider’s skyboard, has a few extra tricks up its sleeve, and those with the knowhow will be using it to fly across massive gaps (like the Hellmouth).

How to fly with the Skimmer

Once you've unlocked your Skimmer, flying with the Skimmer is incredibly easy: press the crouch button while riding the board. Basically, pressing crouch (CTRL, B, or Circle) will make your Guardian grind a rail much like a skateboarder, however the board creates its own rail in the direction you’re moving. When you’re on the ground, you’ll float a little bit, but when you do it off the top of a structure, it will look like you’re flying. If you’re on PC and having trouble with the grind, make sure crouch is set to Toggle Crouch instead of hold.

The grind trick can be used at any altitude, which makes it look like you're flying.

Source: Shacknews

Unfortunately, the caveat for flying the Skimmer is that it takes energy. As you’re grinding the rail, the energy bar will be slowly depleting (like when you boost on a Sparrow). After about 25 seconds, you’ll run out of energy and will no longer be able to fly. It doesn’t seem like you can recover energy while in the air, but there is one way to keep flying, though it will take a bit of quick timing.

Once you run out of energy, you can quickly jump off the Skimmer and then pull out another one and then hit the crouch button again. You will likely fall for a second or so while you do this. However, if you’re quick enough, you should be able to continually repeat this to fly across large gaps.

The Skimmer is the first ever new vehicle given to players in Destiny 2. There doesn’t appear to be any downsides to using this over a Sparrow, so equip the Skimmer and start flying! Take a look at our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for more info on events, raids, and dungeons.