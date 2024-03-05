Hades is coming to Netflix Games on iOS mobile devices Hades will be playable on iOS through Netflix Games starting later this March.

Hades is one of the best things to come out of Supergiant Games, and now that goodness is coming to iOS devices via Netflix Games. Supergiant and Netflix announced that Hades will become available to play for Netflix subscribers on iOS devices starting later this month. Would-be players can pre-register for the game right now.

Netflix officially announced Hades’ upcoming launch on iOS via the main Netflix Twitter this week. According to the announcement, Hades will officially become available to mobile devices starting on March 19, 2024. With it coming to Netflix Games, that likely means that if you are a subscriber to Netflix services, you may very well be able to enjoy the game for free as part of your subscription alongside the rest of Netflix Games library. Pre-registering for the game is available now on Apple's App Store.

Hades is an absolutely awesome title from Supergiant Games. Where previous games like Bastion, Transister, and Pyre were always good, Hades was arguably a breakout hit of the year it released in early access, as well as its full launch later. It was the first game of Indie-licious here at Shacknews and would go on to score stellar reviews and numerous accolades. Hades 2 is still in the works, but the original Hades is still a blast whether you’ve played it before or not.

With Hades coming to Netflix Games later this month, it looks like Netflix subscribers and mobile players have another fun title to look forward to. We’re still waiting on a release date for Hades 2, so stay with us as we await further details.