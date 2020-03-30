ShackStream: Indie-licious takes on the underworld in Hades

The underworld is an unfun place for the most part and Zagreus, the rebellious son of Greek god Hades, is sick and tired of it. So, he’s leaving, and we’re going to help him in the first Indie-licious ShackStream, featuring Hades from Supergiant Games.

Here at Shacknews, we do love ourselves a good indie game, so we’re taking the time to put the spotlight on them in our Indie-licious ShackStream. Tune in as this time we take a journey into Hades and try to survive as long as possible against the hellish odds of this roguelike hack n’ slash action game. Death isn’t the end in Hades, it’s only a step in the journey.

Tune into the Shackstream on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 1:30PM PST / 4:30PM EST or check out the embedded channel below to catch the action live on this page.

Watch live video from Shacknews on www.twitch.tv

If you want to check out Supergiant Games’ Hades yourself, you can find it on the Epic Games Store or on Steam where it’s in Early Access right now. If you like what you see, give it a look!