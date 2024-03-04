How to get Eagle Strafing Run - Helldivers 2 Pick up Eagle Strafing Run so you can complete your personal orders in Helldivers 2.

Personal Orders are back on the menu in Helldivers 2 and the latest one requires players to use the Eagle Strafing Run. This powerful Stratagem calls in the Eagle to blast a section of the earth with sustained fire, destroying any bugs or robots dumb enough to resist democracy.

How to get Eagle Strafing Run

The Eagle Strafing Run can be purchased from the Ship Management terminal on the port (left) side of the ship. This is on the same side of the room as the armory. The Eagle Strafing Run is one of the many Stratagems in Helldivers 2 and will thankfully only set you back 1,500 Requisitions. This thing features three uses before Eagle needs to rearm and a rather snappy call-in time.



As for why you might need Eagle Strafing Run, it could be because it’s been buffed or it might be that you’re trying to complete a Personal Order. If it’s the latter, then you might be trying to complete Pilot Weapons Training, which requires you to use the strafing run ability to defeat 100 enemies. This is probably easier to do on low-difficulty missions, given that this attack isn’t necessarily the most powerful.

To call in the Eagle Strafing Run, input the following code: ↑→→ (up, right, right) and then throw the device where the enemies are located. You may need to be a bit predictive with your throw. Even though the Eagle is quick at flying in, if your enemies are moving too fast it will miss.

With the Eagle Strafing Run unlocked, you should be all set to complete the Personal Order, Pilot Weapons Training. Be sure to spend some time reading over our Helldivers 2 page for more useful information to help you liberate the galaxy.