SpaceX-backed Alef Aeronautics reports 2,850 preorders for its $300,000 flying car

Alef Aeronautics has set a new internal record for preorders for its eVTOL vehicle.
Alef Aeronautics
2

Alef Aeronautics is working on one of the more fascinating projects in technology with its flying electric car, eVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing). As the company continues to prepare the Alef Model A for launch, it’s hit a massive milestone with 2,850 preorders for the $300,000 flying car.

Alef Aeronautics confirmed its latest preorder milestone this afternoon, as reported by CNBC. “As of today we have a little bit more than 2,850 preorders with deposits down,” said CEO Jim Dukhovny “which makes it the bestselling aircraft in history, more than Boeing, Airbus, Joby Aviation and most of the eVTOLs [electric vertical takeoff and landing vehicles] combined.”

An Alef Model A on a show floor.

Source: CNET

The Alef Model A is priced at $300,000 and is currently targeting a 2025 release. Preorders require a $150 down payment, though buyers reserve the right to rescind their preorder whenever. Last summer, the company reported that preorders for its upcoming flying car had reached 2,500.

There appears to be a fair amount of interest in the Alef Model A, so we’ll be following closely to see how it performs when it takes off in 2025. Be sure to visit our dedicated hub for the most interesting stories in tech.

