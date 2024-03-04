Steam's overall concurrent player count almost broke 35 million Steam kicked off March by putting up the most numbers the platform has ever seen with few signs of slowing down.

It’s a good time to be a PC gamer between the likes of Counter-Strike 2, The Finals, Helldivers 2, Palworld, and many other smash hits, and Steam’s numbers show it. The platform achieved an all-time high concurrent player count over the previous weekend, getting to about 34.65 million players playing games across the whole platform at the same time. While this is the absolute high of gaming so far on Steam, it doesn’t seem like a record that will last long as the platform continues to grow its already massive audience month to month.

Steam’s latest overall concurrent player peak can be seen on SteamDB, which not only shows stats of the games being played, but also stats for the whole Steam platform itself. On March 3, 2024, at around 6 a.m. PT / 9 a.m. ET, Steam reached a concurrent player peak of 34,649,583, about a million more than the previous peak in January 30, 2024, which ended up at 33,675,229.

SteamDB shows that the Steam platform hit its latest peak of 34,649,583 on March 3, 2024 at around 9 a.m. ET.

Source: SteamDB

There’s little doubt as to what caused such a big boost to Steam’s overall numbers throughout the beginning of this year. Steam has had some massive hits with Palworld grabbing millions of players on its own, plus Helldivers 2 putting up its own impressive numbers (though the latter has been limited by server woes). Games like these, alongside longstanding top-performers like Counter-Strike, DOTA 2, PUBG and Apex Legends have given Steam the nudge to its newest heights, and the trend of growth over the last few months seem to indicate it shows no signs of slowing down. Before February 2024, Steam had five months of consecutive growth, and even February wasn’t down much before the latest surge March.

With so much to do on Steam these days, it will probably be over the 35 million player mark before long, though what pushes it there is anyone’s guess with so many good games coming out. Stay tuned as we continue to follow for more updates on the Steam platform.