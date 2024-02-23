Helldivers 2 Patch 1.000.12 notes raise server cap to 700k This latest in a string of rapid-fire patches also fixes a bug where players were getting stuck in cinematics.

Yet another patch has launched for Helldivers 2 this week. As Helldivers 2 rides along through what has been a bumpy launch from a technical standpoint, Arrowhead Game Studios is working hard and fast to create fixes that are keeping players from enjoying the game. The latest, Patch 1.000.12, finally boosts server capacity, boosting it up to around 700,000 players. A few other important fixes are also present in this update, so check out the patch notes here.

Helldivers 2 Patch 1.000.12 notes

Arrowhead Game Studios rolled out Helldivers 2 Patch 1.000.12, this time boosting server capacity in the game by nearly double what it was.

Source: Arrowhead Game Studios

Arrowhead Game Studios rolled out Helldivers 2 Patch 1.000.12 and its accompanying patch notes today, updating the game with the latest fixes and tweaks. One of the biggest this time around is that Arrowhead has nearly doubled Helldivers 2’s server capacity, boosting it from 400,000 to 700,000. This should make log-in issues a bit less prevalent, but there are other fixes too. One bug that was causing players to get stuck in cinematics has been fixed, so it should be safe to watch them without a restart of the game now. Check out the rest of the patch notes below:

Fixes

We have raised the server cap!

Fixed issue where some players would get stuck in cinematics for an extended period of time.

Known Issues

These are issues that were either introduced by this patch and are being worked on, or are from a previous version and have not yet been fixed.

No text is present for the Requisitions and Social Menu on the Player HUD

PS5 players may encounter error code 10003001 on the login screen.

Login rate limiting when many are logging in at the same time.

Players can become disconnected during play.

Rewards and other progress may be delayed or not attributed.

Various UI issues may appear when the game interacts with servers.

Pick-up of certain objects in-game may cause characters to freeze in place for an extended period of time.

Some games would not be joinable by others for a short period of time during heavy load.

Other unknown behaviors may occur.

Japanese VO is missing from intro cutscene and Ship TV.

Armor values for light/medium/heavy armor do not currently function as intended.

That covers the entirety of Helldivers 2 Patch 1.000.12.