Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 release date & time Learn when Chapter 5 Season 2 of Fortnite is scheduled to begin.

Fortnite continues to truck along at a solid pace with new seasons occurring every few months. The latest entry will be Chapter 5 Season 2 and is looking like it will have a focus on Greek mythology. Players that want to get in the moment it’s available will likely want to set some alarms, because the start date and time of this new season might be late (or early), depending on where you live.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 release date



Source: Epic Games

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 is scheduled to release on Friday, March 8, 2024. The exact release time of the end of Season 1 and the start of Season 2 isn’t clear, though it’s likely to occur at 11:00 p.m. PT / 2:00 a.m. ET. However, there’s always the chance this time is moved, as Epic Games could choose to delay it.

PANDORA'S BOX HAS OPENED ‼️



5 DAYS REMAIN TILL FORTNITE SEASON 2! 🏛️ pic.twitter.com/d12zCVtPRf — Rezztro (@Rezztro) March 3, 2024

Chapter 5 Season 2 of Fortnite is expected to have some Greek mythology elements. Rumors of this seasonal focus started bubbling up as various leaks for the upcoming Battle Pass highlighted some mythology-inspired skins. Additionally, a recent live event saw a giant, Titan-like hand drop a chest, which has been referred to as Pandora’s Box. The box opened, and a beam of light burst out – which is never a good thing considering the history of this mythical container.

Regardless of what happens with Pandora’s Box, there’s a good chance the players will be there to clean up the mess as Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 releases this coming Friday, March 8, 2023. Keep it locked to Shacknews’ Fortnite page for more information on this upcoming season and other exciting elements Epic Games is adding to its now seven-year old game.