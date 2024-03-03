Weekend Discussion - March 3, 2024

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.
Your daily dose of sudoku
A sort of long one today, but a good one. Let's relax.
Why do modern movies look so clean?
Is this a sort of uncanny valley?
Speaking a dying language
This guy has a real talent for learning other languages.
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!
Sleeping so soundly
sweet beans ☁️ pic.twitter.com/ysY71wZGti— cats being weird little guys (@weirdlilguys) February 24, 2024
Hold onto those beans!
He likes to watch the birds
He even hides so they won't get scared 🥺 pic.twitter.com/ijVBDzFZSf— Why you should have a cat (@ShouldHaveCat) February 17, 2024
Look at him staying out of view. So cute.
I always feel like I'm intruding
Me when I have friends over: Please treat my home as your home. Make yourself comfortable. Allow me to express my love for you through hospitality!!!!!!— Amy Colleen (@sewistwrites) February 18, 2024
Me staying with friends: might I perhaps be permitted to drink a glass of water from your faucet if it is not too much bother
Maybe I should go.
How is he so funny
i hate that whenever he makes a video it starts with me calling him the cringiest person alive and ends with me laughing out loud pic.twitter.com/yV9FsD2eHA— seth (@pqdres) February 21, 2024
More Always Sunny, please.
Weekend Vibes
What I'm listening to...
- Fear of the Dark - Van Canto
- Dragged Under - Chelsea
- Blackout - Everrest
- One More Rep - Austrian Death Machine
Here are some Shacknews articles from this week
- Destiny 2's low player count is the symptom of deeper problems
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth YouTube video walkthrough
- Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster is another beautiful love letter to classic FPS
- Splatoon 3: Side Order is filling, even if it isn't quite a full meal
There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for another beautiful weekend. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Want to help out Shacknews in other ways? Then check out Shackpets on iOS or Android! It's completely free! You could also take a look at Bubbletron and see if you can get the highest valuation!
What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Sam Chandler posted a new article, Weekend Discussion - March 3, 2024