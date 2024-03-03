Weekend Discussion - March 3, 2024

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

A sort of long one today, but a good one. Let's relax.

Why do modern movies look so clean?

Is this a sort of uncanny valley?

Speaking a dying language

This guy has a real talent for learning other languages.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

Sleeping so soundly

sweet beans ☁️ pic.twitter.com/ysY71wZGti — cats being weird little guys (@weirdlilguys) February 24, 2024

Hold onto those beans!

He likes to watch the birds

He even hides so they won't get scared 🥺 pic.twitter.com/ijVBDzFZSf — Why you should have a cat (@ShouldHaveCat) February 17, 2024

Look at him staying out of view. So cute.

I always feel like I'm intruding

Me when I have friends over: Please treat my home as your home. Make yourself comfortable. Allow me to express my love for you through hospitality!!!!!!



Me staying with friends: might I perhaps be permitted to drink a glass of water from your faucet if it is not too much bother — Amy Colleen (@sewistwrites) February 18, 2024

Maybe I should go.

How is he so funny

i hate that whenever he makes a video it starts with me calling him the cringiest person alive and ends with me laughing out loud pic.twitter.com/yV9FsD2eHA — seth (@pqdres) February 21, 2024

More Always Sunny, please.

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

Here are some Shacknews articles from this week

