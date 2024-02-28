Diamond Channel Catfish location (GRR) - Call of the Wild: The Angler You can score yourself a Diamond Channel Catfish with this hotspot in Golden Ridge Reserve.

The Channel Catfish is one of the more sought-after fish in Golden Ridge Reserve. Many players struggle to catch them reliably, let alone land the elusive Diamond. In this guide, I’ll put you on a Diamond Channel Catfish location that holds Diamonds of other species as well, making it a legitimate hot spot in Call of the Wild: The Angler.

Diamond Channel Catfish location

This image shows a great spot to target Diamond Channel Catfish in Call of the Wild: The Angler.

Diamond Channel Catfish can be caught just past the bridge at the Tight End Trailhead in Golden Ridge Reserve. This spot is also a bonified Diamond Tiger Muskie location, so a trip up here could be worth your while.

If you’re targeting Diamond Channel Catfish, try a #1 hook size with Cheese as your bait. This can be either via float fishing or via bottom fishing, as both will work. In terms of traits, Channel Catfish tend to feed more at night, and like to sit near the bottom. For this reason, bottom fishing is a great option. If you do go float fishing, however, ensure that your bait is lowered so that it reaches deeper into the water for better results.

The #1 hook size will see you catch some Gold Channel Catfish as well as Diamonds, but that should be a minor inconvenience that most players won’t mind. It’s purely done so that you don’t sit without a bite for hours on end, as Diamonds of any species can be elusive even if you do everything correctly. If you opt to go with Leeches for bait instead of Cheese (and the #1 hook size), you could run into a Diamond Walleye as well. Just remember that Channel Catfish like Cheese more than anything else.

Some of the information in this guide was confirmed using The Angler’s help sheet. If you haven’t checked out that resource, be sure to do so, and check out our Call of the Wild: The Angler topic right here on Shacknews.