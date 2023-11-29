Diamond Tiger Muskie location - Call of the Wild: The Angler We've got a killer spot to grab a Diamond Tiger Muskie in Call of the Wild: The Angler.

A highly sought after freshwater fish that anglers love to reel in is the Tiger Muskie. In this guide, I’m going to take you to a Diamond Tiger Muskie location in Call of the Wild: The Angler.

Diamond Muskie location

A reliable location to catch Diamond Tiger Muskie is just north of the Tight End Trailhead on the Golden Ridge Reserve map. While you can certainly use various lures and hook sizes, my preference has always been the #2 Swimbait, reeling in at x3 speed using the Constant technique. This will also catch you Gold Tiger Muskie, as well as Gold and Diamond Northern Pike. I would not advise that you use smaller hook sizes, as that will open you up to Silver rank Tiger Muskie, potentially interfering with your hunt for a Diamond.

While this is purely based on my own research, I would also advise targeting Diamond Tiger Muskie either in the morning or evening. I tend to look for them between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m., and 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. Not to say that you can’t catch them at other times, but these windows have been where I’ve found the most success.

Lastly, don’t be precious about where in this area you are looking for the Diamond Tiger Muskie. I have caught them anywhere between the bridge and the falls that lie just north of the Tight End Trailhead. Fish tend to swim around, so you might not catch one in the same spot as the person who just posted theirs in the Discord. Then again, you might. Fishing is wild that way.

Finally, don’t lose sight of the fact that if you’re doing everything right, you can still miss your Diamond fish in Call of the Wild: The Angler. Keep coming back to this spot often, using the lure and hook size I’ve outlined, and your Diamond Tiger Muskie will be in your hands in no time.