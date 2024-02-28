Diamond Northern Pike Location (GRR) - Call of the Wild: The Angler Perhaps the most reliable Diamond Pike location in Golden Ridge Reserve.

There’s nothing like landing a Diamond in Call of the Wild: The Angler. Community members are always hard at work finding new spots to land the game’s most prized fish, and few fish are as exciting to catch as the Northern Pike. In this guide, I’ll give you a Diamond Northern Pike location that might be the best in all of Golden Ridge Reserve.

Diamond Pike location (GRR)

The best place to catch Diamond Northern Pike in Golden Ridge Reserve is Lake Tourmaline. Yes, that lake is known for Northern Pike, but the spot I’m going to point out isn’t used by many in 2024, which is their loss. The spot I’m talking about is a pocket on the west side of the lake. The water is just off the trail that leads from the Bannock’s Knock Trailhead to the boat dock for Lake Tourmaline. You can see the spot on the map below, as well as an in-game screenshot showing a first-person perspective of where you should focus.

The icon on the map next to the boat is where I've pulled most of my Diamond Northern Pike from.

Now, to catch a Diamond Northern Pike you’re going to want to use a Swimbait. I’m suggesting you go with a #2/0 hook size as that will allow you to catch Gold Northern Pike and Diamond Northern Pike, but not Silver. There are a couple of other things you could land with this lure and hook size, but you won’t be disappointed if you do. When your lure is in the water, reel it in using the constant technique and 3x speed. You can reduce the reeling speed if you see something chasing your lure, but Northern Pike are plenty fast to catch a lure moving at 3x speed.

This is the spot indicated on the map image above, although you can catch Diamond Northern Pike in a 360 degree radius from this spot.

Before you think I’m telling you about a spot I caught a Northern Pike once, this spot has landed me 19 Diamond Northern Pike in total, and yes, some of them are since the fish spawning update for GRR, so it’s still active. Most of those were caught between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m., with a few in the morning. I haven’t caught many, if any, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., but that doesn’t mean you won’t. I just tend to fish for Northern Pike in the morning and evening specifically but note that you likely won’t have success if you’re fishing at night as Pike prefer the daytime.

Of course, even with the best spot and the best method you can come up empty handed. Don’t be surprised if you don’t get a Diamond in your first session. Just keep at this spot, and you’ll start to pile up the Diamond Northern Pike in no time.

Once you’ve crossed this species off your list, we’ve got a great Diamond Tiger Muskie spot for you to try. You can also pop over to The Angler help sheet if you’re looking for a wealth of information to help you on your travels.