ShackStream: It's punch-o'clock with Ed in Street Fighter 6 Ed brought his Psycho-powered haymakers to Street Fighter 6 this week and we're going to see how he plays in this special ShackStream.

It’s a great week for Street Fighter 6 as a new balance patch hits the game and Ed becomes the latest playable DLC character to join the roster. The psycho-powered boxing prodigy returns from his debut in Street Fighter 5, keeping his signature confidence and bullying boxing style alongside a wealth of new tricks using M. Bison’s Psycho energy. So, is he any good? We’re about to find out as we take Ed through his paces and see what he can do on a special ShackStream.

Ed came to Street Fighter 6 on February 27, 2024, arriving as the third character of the game’s Year 1 DLC content behind Rashid and AKI. Only Akuma remains in this series of DLC, but Ed is looking like he’s no slouch either. The character has fast punches, some deceptive and fast special moves, and a means to yank his opponents in for more punishment.

Join us as we go live with Ed in Street Fighter 6 on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET. You can also watch just below.

Can Ed take our Street Fighter 6 game to new levels with his fancy footwork and furious fists? Find out as we go live with the game on stream shortly!