First LEGO Islands games are now playable in Fortnite

LEGO Raft Survival and LEGO Obby Fun are two more LEGO experiences launching in Fortnite today.
Ozzie Mejia
Epic Games
1

When LEGO Fortnite first launched back in December, it was touted as the beginning of a grander collaboration between two of the biggest pop culture brands in the world. Tuesday saw that collaboration continue with the addition of a new series of games called LEGO Islands, two of which are playable starting today.

Blackbeard fires cannonballs at your raft in LEGO Raft Survival
LEGO Raft Survival
Source: Epic Games

LEGO Islands is being touted as a series of family-friendly LEGO titles within the Fortnite ecosystem. The first of these games is LEGO Raft Survival, which utilizes the LEGO Pirates theme. Blackbeard has challenged players and their friends to survive on a single raft for as long as possible against the unrelenting barrage from the Barracuda Ship. Meanwhile, LEGO Obby Fun is a series of obstacle courses across different LEGO themes, which will test players' platforming prowess and problem-solving skills.

Built with the Unreal Editor for Fortnite, LEGO Islands will complement December's LEGO Fortnite as a standalone playable experience that can be accessed through the main Fortnite client. Like anything within Fortnite, it's free-to-play with no purchase necessary.

Jumping from platform to platform in LEGO Obby Fun
LEGO Obby Fun
Source: Epic Games

LEGO Islands is the latest release in the partnership between Epic Games and The LEGO Group, but it will not be the last. More LEGO Islands are expected to be added in the future. LEGO Islands can be played now on any platform where Fortnite is available.

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

