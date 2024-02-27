First LEGO Islands games are now playable in Fortnite LEGO Raft Survival and LEGO Obby Fun are two more LEGO experiences launching in Fortnite today.

When LEGO Fortnite first launched back in December, it was touted as the beginning of a grander collaboration between two of the biggest pop culture brands in the world. Tuesday saw that collaboration continue with the addition of a new series of games called LEGO Islands, two of which are playable starting today.

LEGO Raft Survival

Source: Epic Games

LEGO Islands is being touted as a series of family-friendly LEGO titles within the Fortnite ecosystem. The first of these games is LEGO Raft Survival, which utilizes the LEGO Pirates theme. Blackbeard has challenged players and their friends to survive on a single raft for as long as possible against the unrelenting barrage from the Barracuda Ship. Meanwhile, LEGO Obby Fun is a series of obstacle courses across different LEGO themes, which will test players' platforming prowess and problem-solving skills.

Built with the Unreal Editor for Fortnite, LEGO Islands will complement December's LEGO Fortnite as a standalone playable experience that can be accessed through the main Fortnite client. Like anything within Fortnite, it's free-to-play with no purchase necessary.

LEGO Obby Fun

Source: Epic Games

LEGO Islands is the latest release in the partnership between Epic Games and The LEGO Group, but it will not be the last. More LEGO Islands are expected to be added in the future. LEGO Islands can be played now on any platform where Fortnite is available.