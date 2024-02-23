Texas Chain Saw Massacre to switch developers as Sumo Nottingham exits project Sumo Nottingham helped Gun Media launch Texas Chain Saw Massacre, but they will be moving on as a new developer takes over post-launch updates.

Texas Chain Saw Massacre has been out for a bit and still has a good following for its asymmetrical hillbilly cannibal horror shenanigans, but it looks like the lead developer Sumo Nottingham is bowing out of work on the game. The studio announced that it will be leaving the project and giving the reins to another developer. Gun Interactive has confirmed that Sumo will do some final cleanup, onboard the new developer, and then leave new post-launch updates to them.

Sumo Nottingham made its announcement about leaving development of Texas Chain Saw Massacre in a statement on the studio’s Twitter. According to Sumo Nottingham, the team will be moving on to begin work on a new project:

We’d like to thank Gun Interactive for being fantastic partners for the last four years, and for giving our horror-loving team the opportunity to sink their meat hooks into this iconic title. The studio is looking forward to sharing its next exciting project with you all in due course.

Gun Interactive would go on to assure fans that Sumo Nottingham’s exit from the game doesn’t mean Texas Chain Saw Massacre is in danger of being shut down or not receiving new content. It just won’t be Sumo Nottingham working it:

As the announcement reads, the team at Sumo Nottingham will be working closely in the onboarding of the incoming developer to ensure a transition with no impact to the players. Nothing to be scared of.

Texas Chain Saw Massacre has been a solid game. We very much enjoyed it when we reviewed it last year, but Sumo and Gun have continued to add more content, such as horror legend Barbara Crampton as a playable character.

Gun Interactive didn’t share who the new developer on Texas Chain Saw Massacre would be, but the details are likely coming soon. As Sumo Nottingham closes out its work, stay tuned for more updates as they drop.