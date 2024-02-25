Weekend Discussion - February 25, 2024

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.
Your daily dose of sudoku
Just a quick one today, but a good one nonetheless. I love seeing how Simon manages to unwind the puzzle and work out the path forward.
Myelin analyzes Destiny 2 storytelling
Has Bungie been delivering a story that matches its own standards?
The inside on drug trafficking
It's always so interesting to hear from the horse's mouth about how some underbelly thing works.
Sony's use of HDCP is infuriating
JohnnyChugs on Cortex
It's amazing anyone can play games while Sony holds their hands so tightly.
My algorithm is working.
SerfaSam on Cortex
More HPVs!
TMWTB is kicking goals
the man with the briefcase on Cortex
He was always going to be excellent at F-Zero 99.
Halo artwork
Old art post #3 pic.twitter.com/BtavOflFsu— Christopher Barrett (@oryxeleven) February 19, 2024
Man, Halo was so good. The OG trilogy is perfect.
Weekend Vibes
What I'm listening to...
- Dancing On My Own - Robyn
- Talk Like That - The Presets
- Strangers - Van She
- You Can Call Me Al - Paul Simon
Here are some Shacknews articles from this week
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth review: The price of freedom
- Pacific Drive review: Not your average road trip
- Perfect Run: The Quest to Master Resident Evil 2 and Make GDQ History
- Last Epoch review: A fresh spin on action-RPG staples
