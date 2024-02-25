Weekend Discussion - February 25, 2024

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

Just a quick one today, but a good one nonetheless. I love seeing how Simon manages to unwind the puzzle and work out the path forward.

Myelin analyzes Destiny 2 storytelling

Has Bungie been delivering a story that matches its own standards?

The inside on drug trafficking

It's always so interesting to hear from the horse's mouth about how some underbelly thing works.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

Sony's use of HDCP is infuriating

JohnnyChugs on Cortex

It's amazing anyone can play games while Sony holds their hands so tightly.

My algorithm is working.

SerfaSam on Cortex

More HPVs!

TMWTB is kicking goals

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

He was always going to be excellent at F-Zero 99.

Halo artwork

Old art post #3 pic.twitter.com/BtavOflFsu — Christopher Barrett (@oryxeleven) February 19, 2024

Man, Halo was so good. The OG trilogy is perfect.

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

