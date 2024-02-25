New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Palworld Strategy GuideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Palworld Strategy Guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Weekend Discussion - February 25, 2024

As Sunday comes to a close, let's reflect on the past two days with Weekend Discussion.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

Just a quick one today, but a good one nonetheless. I love seeing how Simon manages to unwind the puzzle and work out the path forward.

Myelin analyzes Destiny 2 storytelling

Has Bungie been delivering a story that matches its own standards?

The inside on drug trafficking

It's always so interesting to hear from the horse's mouth about how some underbelly thing works.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

Sony's use of HDCP is infuriating

JohnnyChugs on Cortex

It's amazing anyone can play games while Sony holds their hands so tightly.

My algorithm is working.

SerfaSam on Cortex

More HPVs!

TMWTB is kicking goals

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

He was always going to be excellent at F-Zero 99.

Halo artwork

Man, Halo was so good. The OG trilogy is perfect.

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

Here are some Shacknews articles from this week

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for another beautiful weekend. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Want to help out Shacknews in other ways? Then check out Shackpets on iOS or Android! It's completely free! You can also check out Bubbletron and our new Shack Together podcast!

Sam's ginger cat Rad lying on his back looking up at the camera

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola