NVIDIA (NVDA) issues Q1 2025 revenue guidance above Wall Street analyst expectations Fresh off its latest earnings report, NVIDIA has put out a higher revenue guidance number than Wall Street expected.

NVIDIA (NVDA) issued its earnings report for Q4 2024. The company is looking ahead to the next fiscal year and its latest revenue guidance is coming out higher than expected. Wall Street analysts had previously expected a $22.2 billion guidance number, but NVIDIA's issued guidance is currently at $24.0 billion.

The following comes from the NVIDIA Q4 2024 earnings report:

NVIDIA’s outlook for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 is as follows:

Revenue is expected to be $24.0 billion, plus or minus 2%.

GAAP and non-GAAP gross margins are expected to be 76.3% and 77.0%, respectively, plus or minus 50 basis points.

GAAP and non-GAAP operating expenses are expected to be approximately $3.5 billion and $2.5 billion, respectively.

GAAP and non-GAAP other income and expense are expected to be an income of approximately $250 million, excluding gains and losses from non-affiliated investments.

GAAP and non-GAAP tax rates are expected to be 17.0%, plus or minus 1%, excluding any discrete items.

NVIDIA's revenue has grown substantially year-over-year. Both GAAP and Non-GAAP revenue has soared by 126 percent in that time span. The company's growth can largely be attributed to its Professional Visualization and Data Center departments, both of which have been utilizing emerging AI technologies. NVIDIA gaming, meanwhile, is up by 56 percent year-over-year.

NVIDIA (NVDA) stock was down by $19.80 to end the Wednesday, February 21 trading day, but has since rebounded in after-hours trading. The stock price has increased by more than $40 per share as of the time of this post.

We're continuing to watch the latest from NVIDIA.