Listen to the NVIDIA (NVDA) Q4 2024 earnings call here

Tune into the final earnings call of NVIDIA's fiscal year.
Donovan Erskine
This afternoon, NVIDIA will share its earnings report for Q4 2024. Following that release, the company will discuss these results in an earnings call. If you’re interested in learning more about NVIDIA’s latest financial quarter, you can listen to the company’s Q4 2024 earnings call right here.

NVIDIA’s Q4 2024 earnings call will go down today at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET. We’ll be streaming it on the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can watch and discuss the results live in the chat. NVIDIA also hosts the call as a webcast on its financial site but requires you to register to gain access.

During the call, we’ll be curious to hear what NVIDIA leadership has to say about AI. NVIDIA (NVDA) is one of the hottest stocks on the market right not, primarily due to the company’s work in the AI space.

If you aren’t able to tune into NVIDIA’s latest earnings call, you can expect to read all of the news and updates right here on Shacknews.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

