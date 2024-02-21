New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Palia crosses over to Steam in March 2024

Singularity 6's free-to-play cozy life sim was previously exclusive to Epic Games Store, but will make its way to Steam in March.
TJ Denzer
Image via Singularity 6
1

Palia has been allowing players to try out its free-to-play cozy MMO life sim experience for some time on PC and Nintendo Switch, only it wasn’t on Steam. That’ll change pretty soon. Developer Singularity 6 has announced that the game is coming to the Steam platform in March 2024, allowing those who have been waiting for the game to move beyond Epic Games Store to see what this relaxing game is about.

Singularity 6 announced Palia’s release date for March 2024 in a press release and tweet from the game’s Twitter this week. According to the announcement, Palia is set to release on Steam on March 25, 2024. What’s more, there’s a bonus for players that wishlist the game before its Steam release. For those who wishlist Palia before buying it when it comes out, they’ll get a “sizable snuggly Frogbert plush reward” when they log into the game on Steam.

Palia's fishing mechanics as three players fish off a dock while a fourth player sits and watches.
Palia offers players fishing, farming, building, and other activities as they work together to build their idyllic home and explore its beautiful world.
Source: Singularity 6

Palia has been serving up its promise as a cozy life-sim since it went into beta on August 2023 for Epic Games Store and Nintendo Switch. The game offers a lush sandbox for players to farm, harvest resources, and explore an absolutely beautiful landscape, whether you do it together with other players or go it alone. We very much enjoyed Palia in an early preview back in 2021, enjoying it’s vibrant world, communal systems, and relaxing vibes.

Now that the game is coming to Steam, it may be time for more PC players to jump in and give it a try. If you’re planning to play, be sure to wishlist first so you can get the plushie reward when Palia comes to Steam in March.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

