Helldivers 2 gets bonus XP & Requisitions weekend to make up for mission rewards bug

Arrowhead Game Studios is launching a Bonus XP event for Helldivers 2 this coming weekend. Helldivers 2 has been bogged down by technical bugs since its launch, and there aren’t many issues more glaring than one that has sometimes denied players their end-game rewards and progression after finishing a mission. Arrowhead is still working on fixing that bug up, but in the meantime, you can log in and play this weekend to get a bonus multiplier on XP and Requisitions.

Arrowhead Game Studios announced the Helldivers 2 bonus weekend via the game’s Twitter this week. From now (February 16, 2024), until the end of Friday, February 18, 2024 (CET time, so 3 p.m. PT / 6 p.m. ET), players will receive a 50 percent bonus multiplier for XP and Requisitions on missions completed in Helldivers 2. This should help offset any losses as Arrowhead continues to try to squish whatever bug is denying players their just rewards.

Bugs have been one of the only things holding Helldivers 2 back. Many players are flocking to the game for its ridiculously over-the-top fun as a co-op shooter. We even just released our own review for Helldivers 2 and found it to be an absolute delight with fun weapons, a variety of action, and a reasonable progression system (when it works). The developers claimed that its sudden success largely contributed to the crash, server, and progression issues it’s been having, but it also sounds like the team is working around the clock to find solutions.

Regardless, Arrowhead is rewarding players for their patience this weekend. If you want to get a boost on your way to the game’s nastiest tools and weapons, be sure to log in and snatch up some bonus XP and Requisitions in Helldivers 2 while it’s available.