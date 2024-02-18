New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Weekend Discussion - February 18, 2024

As Sunday comes to a close, let's reflect on the past two days with Weekend Discussion.
Sam Chandler
Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

You know what time it is! That's right: Time to sit back and relax and watch Simon struggle.

Hoffman talks about Drew Barrymore's coffee machine

What do you reckon? Would you like this machine?

Aztecross goes over the Destiny 2 changes that are coming

There was a lot to cover in the latest TWAB.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

Helldivers 2 devs with the best motto

Targeted games are the best.

It's almost Dune: Part Two time

I am shifting into my own Dune mode.

Australians do not lie to Americans

Everything with say is gospel.

Decrypting the scrolls

Science is great.

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

Here are some Shacknews articles from this week

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for another beautiful weekend. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Want to help out Shacknews in other ways? Then check out Shackpets on iOS or Android! It's completely free! You know what else is free? Bubbletron! Here is one of my all-time favorite photos of Rad from when he was just a baby! Look at him! So cute.

Sam's ginger cat Rad as a little baby kitten

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Sam Chandler 

