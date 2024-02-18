Weekend Discussion - February 18, 2024

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.
Your daily dose of sudoku
You know what time it is! That's right: Time to sit back and relax and watch Simon struggle.
Hoffman talks about Drew Barrymore's coffee machine
What do you reckon? Would you like this machine?
Aztecross goes over the Destiny 2 changes that are coming
There was a lot to cover in the latest TWAB.
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!
Helldivers 2 devs with the best motto
Opened up Helldivers 2's studio website and instantly got hit with one hell of a based quote pic.twitter.com/j3MtFpTVp9— Mischief (@MischiefsYT) February 13, 2024
Targeted games are the best.
It's almost Dune: Part Two time
Dune re-issue tomorrow pic.twitter.com/7ncP3OD05s— Jared (@Name3309) February 9, 2024
I am shifting into my own Dune mode.
Australians do not lie to Americans
The Aussie pride that comes when you learn that even at the height of her fame, Margot Robbie keeps the tradition of lying to Americans alive pic.twitter.com/q7k1GT0jYE— John Delmenico (@thebigjohnnyd) February 8, 2024
Everything with say is gospel.
Decrypting the scrolls
Ten months ago, we launched the Vesuvius Challenge to solve the ancient problem of the Herculaneum Papyri, a library of scrolls that were flash-fried by the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in 79 AD.— Nat Friedman (@natfriedman) February 5, 2024
Today we are overjoyed to announce that our crazy project has succeeded. After 2000… pic.twitter.com/fihs9ADb48
Science is great.
Weekend Vibes
What I'm listening to...
- California Dreamin' - The Mamas & The Papas
- Vilify - Device
- Paint It Black - The Agony Scene
- Walk Again - BrokenRail
Here are some Shacknews articles from this week
- Perfect Run: The Quest to Master Resident Evil 2 and Make GDQ History
- Unicorn Overlord looks to breathe new life into tactical RPGs
- Mario Vs. Donkey Kong Switch review: A puzzling puzzler
- Splatoon 3's Side Order DLC is another display of the series' versatility
