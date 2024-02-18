Weekend Discussion - February 18, 2024

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

You know what time it is! That's right: Time to sit back and relax and watch Simon struggle.

Hoffman talks about Drew Barrymore's coffee machine

What do you reckon? Would you like this machine?

Aztecross goes over the Destiny 2 changes that are coming

There was a lot to cover in the latest TWAB.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

Helldivers 2 devs with the best motto

Opened up Helldivers 2's studio website and instantly got hit with one hell of a based quote pic.twitter.com/j3MtFpTVp9 — Mischief (@MischiefsYT) February 13, 2024

Targeted games are the best.

It's almost Dune: Part Two time

I am shifting into my own Dune mode.

Australians do not lie to Americans

The Aussie pride that comes when you learn that even at the height of her fame, Margot Robbie keeps the tradition of lying to Americans alive pic.twitter.com/q7k1GT0jYE — John Delmenico (@thebigjohnnyd) February 8, 2024

Everything with say is gospel.

Decrypting the scrolls

Ten months ago, we launched the Vesuvius Challenge to solve the ancient problem of the Herculaneum Papyri, a library of scrolls that were flash-fried by the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in 79 AD.



Today we are overjoyed to announce that our crazy project has succeeded. After 2000… pic.twitter.com/fihs9ADb48 — Nat Friedman (@natfriedman) February 5, 2024

Science is great.

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

