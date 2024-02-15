Embracer Group laid off nearly 1,400 between July & December 2023 The company claimed laying off 8 percent of its total workforce is part of its aggressive restructuring plan to 'maximize shareholder value.'

Embracer Group has easily been one of the most concerning topics in gaming following a massive failed deal that put the company into crisis mode and prompted reorganization, but the game company’s recent report just gave a clearer glimpse of how bad it is. Between July and December 2023, Embracer Group shared that it laid off about eight percent of its workforce as part of its restructuring. That comes out to about 1,387 job cuts.

Embracer Group shared these stats in its Q3 2023 earnings results, which were shared on its investor relations website this week. According to Embracer Group, the restructuring plan it announced in June of 2023 has accounted for an 8 percent reduction of its global workforce. It also accounted for about 29 canceled games and the closure of some studios, including Saints Row developer Volition. Embracer Group included in the report that its priority remains to “maximize shareholder value in any given situation.”

Volition was among the studios that were closed as part of Embracer Group's restructuring plan to "maximize shareholder value."

Source: Volition Studios

Even despite so many layoffs, studio closures, and cancellations at Embracer Group, the company warned that the layoffs and closures might not be over.

We are unlikely to reach the restructuring program target of below SEK 8 billion in net debt by March 31. Certain divestments could significantly reduce net debt post March 31, 2024.

So it seems that more major cuts could be expected of the developers in Embracer Group’s portfolio. Certainly, one of the biggest contributing factors to Embracer’s current crisis mode and restructuring plan was a failed deal with Saudi Arabia government-backed Savvy Gaming, in which a $2 billion deal unexpectedly fell through.

This, coupled with Embracer’s buying spree of studios and developers leading up to that event, paved the way for the unfortunate predicament it’s in now which has done arguably irreparable harm to studios under its wing. It doesn’t look like it’s about to get immediately better for Embracer, but the company has made it clear that the bottom line is satisfying shareholders, no matter what. Stay tuned for more updates on this story as they drop.